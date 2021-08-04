Blood Group Typing Market Growth Rate, Analysis and Forecasts by 2022

Blood group typing is a procedure of determining what specific type of blood a person has, which depends on the presence of antigens on the red blood cells. It is done in organ donation process, to safely donate or receive a blood transfusion and to determine whether Rh factor is present on the surface of the red blood cell. Blood group typing is very important during pregnancy as it can prevent severe anaemia in the new born. There are various techniques and methods to detect the blood group. The global blood group typing market has witnessed significant growth due to the advancement in technology which has improved detection methods.

Browse report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/blood-group-typing-market/report-sample

The global blood group typing market is categorized on the basis of the product and service offerings; techniques used; type of tests; and its end users. Based on product and services, the global market is segmented into consumables, instruments and services. Consumable, which includes blood bank saline, anti-human globulin reagents, antisera reagents and red blood cells reagents, held largest share in the global blood typing market in 2016. It has major contribution towards the growth of the global group typing market as compared to other segments. The major factor driving this growth are increasing rate of blood donation and major surgical procedures like organ transplantation.

The global blood group typing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The major driving force behind this growth are the increase in the use of blood group typing in forensic science; need for grouping of the blood during pregnancy and prenatal testing; growth in the number of road accidents and trauma cases that requires blood transfusion; increase in the demand of blood and blood products; and rise in blood donation. Blood group typing is very crucial for the detection of hemolytic disease of the newborn (HDN) in pregnant women which eventually stimulates the usage of blood group typing, hence causing the growth of the global market.

Browse report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/blood-group-typing-market

They key players in the global blood group typing market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Quotient Limited, BAG Health Care GmbH, DAY medical SA, Grifols S.A., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Novacyt Group, DIAGAST, AXO Science, and Agena Bioscience, Inc.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook