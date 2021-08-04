Bunker Fuel Market Overall Emerging Trends, New Growth Opportunities, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2024 having Key Players: Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC, Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. & Lukoil-Bunker LLC

The major trend witnessed in the global Bunker Fuel Market is the shift toward cleaner and environment-friendly fuels used in bunkers. Owing to the rising need to tackle the environmental pollution caused by conventional fuels used in ship bunkers, various companies producing these fuels are investing on the research and development of cleaner fuels.

Some of the key players in the global bunker fuel industry are Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC, Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc., Lukoil-Bunker LLC, ExxonMobil Corporation, and Chemoil Energy Limited.

On the basis of seller, the Bunker Fuel market can be categorized into oil producers, large independent distributors, and small independent distributors. Large independent distributors held a significant share in the bunker fuel industry during the historical period.

Bunker fuel is utilized by shipping corporations for fueling their marine fleet. Distillate fuel and residual fuel are the two types of fuels commonly used in bunkers. Of the two, residual fuel dominates the bunker fuel market, with around three-fourths of the share.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.



