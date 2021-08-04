Butadiene Market Comprehensive Study 2018: BASF, Braskem, JSR Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Ineos Group AG, LANXESS, LG Chem, Repsol, SABIC, The Dow Chemical Company

Butadiene Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The Butadiene Market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Global Butadiene Market 2025, presents critical information and factual data about the market, providing an overall statistical study of the Butadiene Market on the basis of market drivers, Market limitations, and its future prospects.

The key players operating in the global butadiene market are –

BASF SE

Exxonmobil Chemical Company

Reliance Industries Limited

Braskem

JSR Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Eni S.p.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Ineos Group AG

LANXESS

LG Chem

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Repsol

SABIC

The Dow Chemical Company

TPC Group

Formosa Plastics Corporation

S.A.

ZEON Corporation.

Shanghai Petrochemical

Borealis AG.

Versalis S.p.A.

Many more.

The Global Butadiene Market is expected to reach 17,877.17 Kilotons by 2025, from 14,112.58 Kilotons in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Report Definition:

Butadiene is a colourless and highly reactive gas. It is one of the important industrial compounds used for the production of synthetic rubber and plastic. The resultant rubber and plastic products are used by the automotive industries, for construction material, packaging, as a consumer product and for protective clothing. Butadiene-based polymers help to improve functionality, performance and protection at lower cost. According to Outlook magazine, in 2016, China’s light vehicle market was increased from 3.26 million units to 25.4 million units, with almost 14.7% increase in the market. This reflects the strong economy and growth. These above mentioned factors prove that the market of automotive industry around the globe is growing and will drive the demand for butadiene.

Market Drivers:

High demand by tire industry

Growing demand form end use industries

Improve functionality at lower cost

Market Restraint:

Butadiene production decrement due to shale oil discoveries

Harmful acute and chronic effect.

Report Segmentation:

By Product

Butadiene Rubber

Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber

Styrene Butadiene Latex

Hexamethylenediamine

Others

By End User:

Automobile Industries

Building & Construction

Consumer Products Industries

Healthcare

Others

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The global butadiene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of butadiene market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key questions answered in the Global Butadiene Market report:

What will be the market growth rate of Global Butadiene Market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the Butadiene Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Butadiene?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Global Butadiene Industry?

Who are the key vendors in Global Butadiene Market?

What are the Butadiene Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Butadiene Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Butadiene Market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of Global Butadiene Market?

Key Insights in the Report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global butadiene market

Analyze and forecast the butadiene market on the basis of product and end user

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product and end user

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

