Caramel Liquid Market – New Innovations, Application, Recent Trend Updates & Forecast

Caramel is a confectionary delight which is made by heating a variety of sugars with or without acids or alkalis and offered in form of liquid, solid, granular and powdered form. Liquid Caramel is a high-quality caramel that isc used as a topping or center in ice cream products, baked goods and snacks or colorant in beverages. Factors such as extremely stable and applicable in the wide range of food and beverages have led the demand for liquid caramel in food and beverage industry. Liquid Caramel Colors and Caramelized Sugar Syrups are used in a numerous alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including carbonated soft drinks, Lemonades, Teas, Fruit drinks, Spirits, liqueurs, and Beer.

Caramel color has great microbiological stability due to its high processing temperatures. The microbiological stability in Caramel will not support microbial growth in its undiluted form. Caramel colors are considered to be the most economical alternative compared to other natural or artificial food colors. Carmel color is one of the most versatile and widely used in foods and beverages. One of the most important features of Caramel is that it is easy to handle and storage due to its essential chemical properties.

Natural color innovations and new sources of natural colors are the major factors influencing the growth of liquid caramel market. Furthermore, liquid caramel is becoming increasingly important in food and beverage industry due to its stability and functionality of color. Manufacturers in beverage industry often use liquid caramel colors to standardize the final beer color. Use of caramel colors in beer production reduce the cost of manufacturing as manufacturers can use less expensive malt barley while production of beer. However, increasing prices of Caramel ingredients worldwide is restraining the Liquid caramel market over the forecast period.

Key strategies adopted to expand by the major Liquid caramel manufacturers are increasing the global presence by mergers and acquisitions and introducing new product launches. Key players which specially deals in business of Liquid caramel are: Cargill Incorporated, Kerry Group, Nigay, Bakels Worldwide, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Puratos Group, Sethness Caramel Color, Sunspray Food Ingredients (Pty) Ltd, Asahi Group Foods, LTD., Alvin Caramel Colours (india) Private Ltd., San Soon Seng Food Industries sdn bhd., The John D. Walsh Company, Inc., Secna Group, Best Flavors, Inc., Fruitofood, Tsukuba Dairy Products Co. Ltd.