Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market 2018 – 2026:- Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosense Webster, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), St. Jude Medical

Global Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global cardiac ablation technologies market. Rise in geriatric population, high prevalence of atrial fibrillation and other heart rhythm disorders, and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive procedures are major drivers of the global market.

The global cardiac ablation technologies market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on technology type, application, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global cardiac ablation technologies market.

Global Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market: Key Segments

The global cardiac ablation technologies market has been segmented based on technology type, application, and region. In terms of technology type, the market has been divided into radiofrequency, cryoablation, laser, ultrasound, microwave, and other. The radiofrequency segment accounted for around 56.0% share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. Radiofrequency ablation procedure is a well-established procedure with high safety and efficacy, which leads to its higher adoption. Furthermore, it is a minimal invasive procedure, has a low risk profile, and it is technically simple to perform, which further contributes to the major share held by the segment of the global market. Based on application, the market has been classified into atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia, and others. The atrial fibrillation segment held a significant share of the market in 2017. It is expected to expand at a notable CAGR during forecast period due to increasing incidence and prevalence of atrial fibrillation and rising adoption of cardiac ablation technologies for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global cardiac ablation technologies market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global cardiac ablation technologies market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, technology type portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the global cardiac ablation technologies market are Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosense Webster, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott), CardioFocus Inc., and MicroPort Scientific Corporation..

The global cardiac ablation technologies market has been segmented as given below:

Global Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market, by Technology Type

Radiofrequency

Cryoablation

Laser

Ultrasound

Microwave

Other

Global Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market, by Application

Atrial Fibrillation

Ventricular Tachycardia

Others

Global Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

