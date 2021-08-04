Cardiovascular Devices Market Analysis by Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity Analysis

The increasing incidence of heart diseases is a notable factor driving the growth of the global cardiovascular devices market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart diseases which is responsible for over 370,000 deaths annually, in the U.S. Cardiovascular diseases mainly include coronary artery diseases (CAD) such as angina and myocardial infarction (commonly known as a heart attack). Stroke, heart failure, hypertensive heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, cardiomyopathy, heart arrhythmia, congenital heart disease, and venous thrombosis are some other types of cardiovascular diseases.

North America is expected to lead the global cardiovascular devices market in the coming years, mainly due to the increasing awareness about various heart diseases, and growing obese population in the region. In addition, high disposable income and favorable reimbursement policies are also supporting the growth of the market in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global market, with Germany, France, and the U.K. holding a substantial share in the European cardiovascular devices market.

However, during the forecast period, the market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the fastest growth. This is characterized by the surging geriatric population, rising number of cardiovascular disease cases, and large number of local players in the region.

Other than this, increasing awareness about the various treatment options for cardiovascular diseases, rapid technological advancements, and changing lifestyles have also been boosting the growth of the cardiovascular devices market.

However, stringent regulatory policies which delays product launches; high cost of instruments and their maintenance; lack of skilled professionals; and unfavorable market conditions for the new players are the major factors that hinder the growth of the cardiovascular devices market.

Ongoing product approvals in the cardiovascular devices market are expected to strengthen the position of the market players. For instance, in July 2018, Medtronic plc received United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for a less-invasive implant approach of its HeartWare HVAD system, a left ventricular assisted device (LVAD) for patients with advanced heart failure. It is the smallest commercially available LVAD and has been approved in the U.S. for implant via thoracotomy, a small lateral surgical incision between the patient’s ribs on the left side of the chest.

