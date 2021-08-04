Carpet & Rug Shampoo Market 2018-2028: Current Trends, Challenges, Competition & Companies Involved, Technology and Value Chain Analysis
Carpet & Rug Shampoo Market Outlook
Carpet & rug cleaning products are used extensively in most of the places commercially and residentially to eliminate dust, stains, odor, and clutter from the carpets. Expanding construction industry globally due to rapid urbanization as well as a rise in land use will significantly influence the demand of carpets and other household products, which will further accelerate the need for carpet & rug shampoo or other cleaning products. Every household cleaner is demanding for optimal combinations of ingredients such as stain removers, natural surfactants, abrasives, fragrance, and brighteners in cleaning products. Carpet & rug shampoo is one of the carpet cleaning products that are used in home and professional carpets, as well as they, are safe for the most type of surfaces, cleans, and all washable fibers. The rugs and carpet market has been gaining traction in some of the significant parts of the world. The carpet & rug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Over the last few years, the US has been the most attractive destination for global carpet and rugs market followed by Europe. In 2016, around 700 million square meters of carpet was sold in Europe which makes it a second largest market after the US.
Reasons for Covering Carpet & Rug Shampoo Market Title
Growing demand for premium products, expanding carpet industry, the rise in consumer awareness about the benefits associated with the products such as deep cleaning formula minimize allergens in carpet, stain blocker. Carpet & rug shampoo can also be used with steam and extractor machines, helps in removing pet stains, coffee stains, and others are the factors influencing the growth of the carpet & rug shampoo market in the near future. Consumers are focusing on hygiene and cleanliness environment for being healthy, so they are demanding for household cleaning products. Additionally, they are inclining towards chemical-free alternatives as they are getting aware about the harmful effects with the use of such chemical based products is some other factor fueling the growth of the carpet & rug shampoo market during the forecast period. However, chemical-based carpet & rug shampoo leave harsh residues, fumes or artificial fragrance coupled with alternative products available in the market may hamper the carpet & rug shampoo market.
Global Carpet & Rug Shampoo: Market Segmentation
On the basis of the end user, the global carpet & rug shampoo market has been segmented as –
- Residential
- Commercial
On the basis of the sales channel, the global carpet & rug shampoo market has been segmented as –
- Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
- Independent Retailers
- Multi-Brand Stores
- Specialty Retail Stores
- Online Sales
Global Carpet & Rug Shampoo Market: Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global Carpet & Rug Shampoo market are Bi-O-Kleen Industries, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Bissell Inc., Techtronic Industries Company Limited, The Clorox Company, Zep, Inc., Procter & Gamble Corporation, and others.
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
- CIS and Russia
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
Opportunities for Global Carpet & Rug Shampoo Market Participants
Consumers are demanding for premium products as they perceive these products to be a higher quality item and increasing consumer emphasis on hygiene environment are the factors which can influence the growth of carpet & rug shampoo market revenue, over the forecast period. Moreover, rise in demand for green carpet cleaning products, growing e-Commerce channel for product distribution globally, and companies are developing reuse and recycled carpets to minimize carpet landfills, and incinerators are the primary factor accelerating the growth of the carpet & rug shampoo market.
