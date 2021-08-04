Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market Analysis Reveals Key Drivers, Top Vendors Profile, Industry Size & Growth Trends through 2025

Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Industry 2018 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market is expected to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2025, from USD 1.26 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market, By Product (CSF Shunts, CSF Drainage Systems, {Ventricular Drainage System, Lumbar Drainage System}), By End User (Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric End Users), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) is the pure fluid that cushions and delivers nutrients to the central nervous system (CNS) of a human body by getting rid of waste products from brain cells. It is a colorless fluid that goes around the human brain and spinal cord and picks up needed supplies from blood. The cerebrospinal fluid is made by the bunch of cells (the choroid plexus)which are present deep inside the brain. A human body contains around 150 milliliters of fluid.

At times, the cerebrospinal fluid may have bacteria or viruses that can attack the brain. There are various ways that can help the doctors and physicians to manage the cerebrospinal fluid. Spinal tap or lumbar puncture procedure is often used by the doctors for taking the sample of this fluid. With these procedures, the brain illnesses can be cured and may also help the doctors to figure out what’s wrong with the spinal cord or the brain. Sometimes cerebral spinal fluid leaks through a hole in the skull bone, which may result in to fluid either leaking from ear or nose, depending where the skull bone is damaged.

For management of these CSF leaks it is diagnosed perform physical examination of the body which may be done by either examining the nose with an endoscope or by leaning forward for several minutes that will show whether there is drainage of fluid or not. Imaging studies such as CT scans or MRIs may be ordered to evaluate for skull bone defects.

Top Key Players:

Medtronic

Braun Group

DePuy Synthes Companies

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

SOPHYSA

Natus Medical Incorporated

Delta Surgical

ARGI Financial Group

Möller Medical GmbH

G SURGIWEAR LIMITED

Integra LifeSciences

BeckerSmith Medical, Inc.

INFICON

Dispomedica GmbH

Others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

New technologies such as automated suturing device is expected to drive the market in the forecast period

Growing number of surgical procedures

Rising geriatric population

Increasing quality of suturing material

Increased investment in healthcare infrastructure in growing economies

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Increasing substitutes to sutures such as hemostats and surgical staplers

Market Segmentations:

Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market is segmented on the basis of

Product

End Users

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

CSF Shunts

CSF Drainage Systems

By End Users

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

By Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market

The global cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

