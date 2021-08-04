Coated Fabric Market Outlook, Industry Analysis With Serge Ferrari, Continental, Trelleborg Group, Spradling International, Inc., Seaman Corporation, Sioen Industries, & More

Coated Fabric Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 23.95 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 32.65 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rising trend of market value can be attributed to the widespread applications of coated fabrics in numerous industries.

Coated Fabrics are clothes or cloth pieces that have been coated with components or substances that prolong its life or protect it from other environmental conditions. These fabrics are used for protection against various dangerous chemicals. The durability and versatility of the fabrics are improved considerably, due to this coating and are now used in various construction industries, and even for law enforcement personnel.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Coated Fabric Market are Trelleborg AB, Serge Ferrari S.A.S., Spradling International Inc., Continental AG, Seaman Corporation, Sioen Industries NV, Low & Bonar, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., SRF Limited, Cooley Group Holdings Inc., ENDUTEX COATED TECHNICAL TEXTILES, The Haartz Corporation, Heytex Group, Industrial Sedo S.L., Morbern, Mount Vernon Mills Inc., Obeikan Technical Fabrics Â, Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc., Bo-Tex America, Mauritzon Inc., Graniteville, CANADIAN GENERAL TOWER, Morbern, Jagenberg AG, and Bobet Group.

The global coated fabric market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Coated Fabric market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Widespread use and applications of these fabrics in construction and automobile industry expected to drive the market growth

Rise in applications of these fabrics in protective clothing is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of cheaper and environmentally stable materials that are used in the coating of fabrics is expected to restrain the market growth

Stringent regulations about the emissions of volatile organic compounds in the manufacturing of these fabrics is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Coated Fabric Market

By Product Polymer-Coated Fabric Vinyl-Coated Fabric PU-Coated Fabric PE-Coated Fabric Others Rubber-Coated Fabric Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings

By Application Transportation Protective Clothing Industrial Roofing, Awnings & Canopies Furniture & Seating Others

By Geography

US

Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

