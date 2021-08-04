Competitive Dynamics Of SLAM Robots Market In Global Industry To 2025

This report studies the SLAM Robots market, Simultaneous localization and mapping, or SLAM for short, is the process of creating a map using a robot or unmanned vehicle that navigates that environment while using the map it generates. SLAM is technique behind robot mapping or robotic cartography. The robot or vehicle plots a course in an area, but at the same time, it also has to figure out where its own self is located in the place.

The process of SLAM uses a complex array of computations, algorithms and sensory inputs to navigate around a previously unknown environment or to revise a map of a previously known environment. SLAM enables the remote creation of GIS data in situations where the environment is too dangerous or small for humans to map.

The key players are Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Aethon, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Amazon Robotics and so on. Among them, Swisslog (KUKA) and Omron Adept are the leader of SLAM Robots market.

SLAM Robots are largely more cost-efficient compared to human labor, which allows for a greatly expanded list of economically feasible services. This is because most of the currently demanded services were originally offered with the cost of human labor in mind, rather than creating an affordable robot. It is also important that a single operator can manage multiple robots at the same time. Thanks to modern communication technologies, the robots performance can be controlled remotely. In the near future, the service market is expected to experience drastic changes, due to the increased availability of mobile robots. Soon, the most economically attractive and advantageous use for the SLAM robots will be seen in the tailor-made tasks based in the reality of our increasingly robotized global environment and its emerging brand-new markets.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The SLAM Robots market was valued at 180 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 640 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for SLAM Robots.

This report presents the worldwide SLAM Robots market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Swisslog (KUKA)

Omron Adept

Clearpath Robotics

Vecna

Mobile Industrial Robots

SMP Robotics

Aethon

Locus Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Amazon Robotics

SLAM Robots Breakdown Data by Type

Industrial Robots

Service Robots

SLAM Robots Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals and Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics and Warehouse

Military

Others

SLAM Robots Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

SLAM Robots Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global SLAM Robots status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key SLAM Robots manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SLAM Robots :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of SLAM Robots market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

