Computer Vision in Healthcare Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2025

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Computer Vision in Healthcare is an interdisciplinary scientific field that deals with how computers can be made to gain high-level understanding from digital images or videos. From the perspective of engineering, it seeks to automate tasks that the human visual system can do in Healthcare.

In 2018, the global Computer Vision in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Computer Vision in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Vision in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

NVIDIA Corporation

Microsoft

Intel Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

IBM

Google

Basler AG

Arterys

AiCure

iCAD Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical Imaging

Surgery

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computer Vision in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computer Vision in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computer Vision in Healthcare are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

