Corporate Training Services Market 2018 | Global Industry Top Key Players: Skillsoft, Wilson Learning, City & Guilds, D2L, GP Strategies Corporation, and NIIT Technologies Limited

Global Corporate Training Services Market – Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market development trends and demand of services market.

Corporate training involves activities and lessons for employees for their professional development. Focusing on professional development through corporate training helps employees in improving their skills and enhancing their performance.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to this market throughout the forecast period. The presence of robust and advanced infrastructure and increased realization of the need for corporate training for retaining and engaging employees in large multinational corporations (MNCs) will drive the growth of the corporate training market in this region.

This report studies the global Corporate Training Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Corporate Training Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This Report Focuses On The Global Top Players, Covered;

Skillsoft, Wilson Learning Worldwide, City & Guilds Group, D2L, GP Strategies and NIIT

In 2017, the global Corporate Training Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Market Segment By Type, The Product Can Be Split Into

Technical Training and Non-Technical Training

Market Segment By Application, Split Into

Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Global Corporate Training Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Corporate Training Services

1.1 Corporate Training Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Corporate Training Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Corporate Training Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Corporate Training Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Technical Training

1.3.2 Non-Technical Training

1.4 Corporate Training Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Small Enterprises

1.4.2 Medium Enterprises

1.4.3 Large Enterprises

2 Global Corporate Training Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Corporate Training Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Skillsoft

3.2 Wilson Learning Worldwide

3.3 City & Guilds Group

3.4 D2L

3.5 GP Strategies

3.6 NIIT

The Study Objectives Of This Report Are:

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

