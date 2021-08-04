Cryonics Technology Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis

Cryonics Technology Market – 2019

Description :

Cryopreservation technology is used for the preservation of living cells and tissues at very low temperature.

Cryonics technology adopted by medical sector to preserve living body organs which can boost the demand of this technology. Government investment in medical sector and increasing deaths caused by incurable diseases are the major driving factor for this industry.

In 2017, the global Cryonics Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cryonics Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cryonics Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Praxair

Cellulis

Cryologics

Cryotherm

KrioRus

VWR

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Custom Biogenic Systems

Oregon Cryonics

Alcor Life Extension Foundation

Osiris Cryonics

Sigma-Aldrich

Southern Cryonics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Slow freezing

Vitrification

Ultra-rapid

Market segment by Application, split into

Animal husbandry

Fishery science

Medical science

Preservation of microbiology culture

Conserving plant biodiversity

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cryonics Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cryonics Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cryonics Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cryonics Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Slow freezing

1.4.3 Vitrification

1.4.4 Ultra-rapid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cryonics Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Animal husbandry

1.5.3 Fishery science

1.5.4 Medical science

1.5.5 Preservation of microbiology culture

1.5.6 Conserving plant biodiversity

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cryonics Technology Market Size

2.2 Cryonics Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cryonics Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cryonics Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cryonics Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cryonics Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cryonics Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cryonics Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cryonics Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cryonics Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cryonics Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Praxair

12.1.1 Praxair Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cryonics Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Praxair Revenue in Cryonics Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Praxair Recent Development

12.2 Cellulis

12.2.1 Cellulis Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cryonics Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Cellulis Revenue in Cryonics Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cellulis Recent Development

12.3 Cryologics

12.3.1 Cryologics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cryonics Technology Introduction

12.3.4 Cryologics Revenue in Cryonics Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cryologics Recent Development

12.4 Cryotherm

12.4.1 Cryotherm Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cryonics Technology Introduction

12.4.4 Cryotherm Revenue in Cryonics Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Cryotherm Recent Development

12.5 KrioRus

12.5.1 KrioRus Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cryonics Technology Introduction

12.5.4 KrioRus Revenue in Cryonics Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 KrioRus Recent Development

12.6 VWR

12.6.1 VWR Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cryonics Technology Introduction

12.6.4 VWR Revenue in Cryonics Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 VWR Recent Development

12.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cryonics Technology Introduction

12.7.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Cryonics Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

12.8 Custom Biogenic Systems

12.8.1 Custom Biogenic Systems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cryonics Technology Introduction

12.8.4 Custom Biogenic Systems Revenue in Cryonics Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Custom Biogenic Systems Recent Development

12.9 Oregon Cryonics

12.9.1 Oregon Cryonics Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cryonics Technology Introduction

12.9.4 Oregon Cryonics Revenue in Cryonics Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Oregon Cryonics Recent Development

12.10 Alcor Life Extension Foundation

12.10.1 Alcor Life Extension Foundation Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cryonics Technology Introduction

12.10.4 Alcor Life Extension Foundation Revenue in Cryonics Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Alcor Life Extension Foundation Recent Development

12.11 Osiris Cryonics

12.12 Sigma-Aldrich

12.13 Southern Cryonics

Continued …

