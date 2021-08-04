Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Data center IT asset disposition is in development phase with a highly prosperous future, owing to the ubiquity of electronic devices that need proper disposing in order to preserve the environment. There are plenty of opportunities for the existing players, with most of them implementing aggressive remarketing strategies to add to their enterprise level customers as well as focusing on incrementing their output in terms of remarketed products sold. For instance, CCS providers such as Facebook Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Apple Inc. have employed ITAD programs and procedures to dispose discarded assets in order to efficiently manage their unusable IT assets. This strategy enables them to comply with the regulatory policies pertaining to the environment and increase their returns.

Scope of the Report:

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Data Center IT Asset Disposition market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Data Center IT Asset Disposition in 2016.

In the industry, Arrow Electronics profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Sims Recycling and IBM ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 9.77%, 7.51% and 5.78% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are mainly nine types of Data Center IT Asset Disposition, including Servers, Memory modules, HDD, CPU, GBIC, Line cards, Desktops, Laptops and SSD. And Desktops is the main type for Data Center IT Asset Disposition, and the Desktops reached a sales value of approximately 1384.35 M USD in 2016, with 17.88% of global sales volume.

The global Data Center IT Asset Disposition market is valued at 8320 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 12300 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2019 and 2024.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Sims Recycling Ltd.

IBM

HPE

Atlantix Global Systems

Iron Mountain Incorporated.

GEEP

Dell Inc.

ITRenew Inc.

Apto Solutions, Inc.

CloudBlue

Dataserv

TES-AMM Pte Ltd.

LifeSpan International, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Servers

Memory modules

HDD

CPU

GBIC

Line cards

Desktops

Laptops

SSD

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Data Sanitation/ Destruction

Remarketing/Resale

Recycling

