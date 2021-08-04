Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market: Growing Demand for Safety Systems to Emerge as Key Growth Driver

The global deep packet inspection market has highly fragmented landscape, observes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some of the key players operating in the deep packet inspection market are Procera Networks, Inc., Allot Communications, Sandvine Incorporated, Bivio Networks, Inc., and Qosmos, among others. These key players are adopting product launch as the key strategy to enhance their market presence and improving product portfolio.

According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the global deep packet inspection market is expected to grow and reach a market value of US$3.8 bn by 2018 from a value of US$0.5 bn in 2012. Overall, the market is estimated to display a CAGR of 36.6% in the forecast period from 2012 to 2018. Asia Pacific accounts for the major share of the DPI market and this trend will remain the same till the end of the forecast period. The figure below highlights market growth across different end use segments from 2012 to 2018.

Growing Demand for Safety Systems to Emerge as Key Growth Driver

DPI is a kind of surveillance technology that allows internet service providers (ISPs) to keep a track of the content produced over data packets in real time. DPI technology offers the best solution to deal with internet-related issues and cybercrimes all at once. With the increasing usage of internet-enabled devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablet PCs, there has been a surge in cybercrimes and network traffic as well. These factors negatively impact the speed of devices and majorly take a toll on the quality of service, leading to several security issues. Hence, over the years, advancements in DPI technology have helped control, monitor, and secure network operations, making the cyber world safer.

The rising number of incidents of cyber threats, growth in data processing power, and substantial research and development and resultant technological advancements in DPI technology are some of the critical factors contributing majorly to the overall market.

Conductivity of Many Substrates to Limit Adoption

The growing number of broadband users across the globe, constant pressure on service providers for providing better services, and increasing mobile device penetration are additional growth factors discussed comprehensively in the report. Through the rapid adoption of DPI technology, consumers are able to ensure data security and law enforcement and take effective measures against terrorism.

Despite of these growth prospects, there is still a lot of speculation about the actual benefits of DPI as opposed to invasion of privacy of the actual users. Privacy and net neutrality concerns remain some of the major restraining factors for this market.

This information is encompassed in the new report by TMR, titled “Deep Packet Inspection Market (Type – Standalone DPI and Integrated DPI; End-user – Government, ISPs, Enterprises, Education, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2012 – 2018.”