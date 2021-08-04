Dental Consumables Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

The Global Dental consumables market was valued at $ 16,081.8 million in 2015 and expected to reach at $28,345.3 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the growth of global dental consumables market are; Increase in dental procedures, ageing World population, rise in dental tourism, increasing cosmetic dentistry treatments, among others.

The growth barriers are lack of technological awareness, gray market of dental distribution and high cost of treatment among others.

The market is majorly categorized on the basis of types which is further segmented into dental restorative material , dental implants, dental prosthetics, dental regenerative material and others and geographic regions. Globally, North America holds the largest market share of global dental consumables market, registering 69.4 % in 2015.

The scope of Global Dental consumables market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Key Players

The leading players of the Global Dental consumables market are Septodont, 3M, Straumann, Henry chein, KERR Corporation, GC orthodontics, Patterson Dental, American Orthodontics, Planmeca OY, Dentsply Sirona, Nobel Biocare (Part of danaher corporation) and others.

Request aFree Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1130265-global-dental-consumables-market-estimation-forecast-2013-2024

Study Objectives of Dental Consumables Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2024 Market

Ø To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth

Ø To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

Ø To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and sub-segment for Global Dental consumables market

Ø To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Ø To provide economic factors that influence the Global Dental consumables market

Target Audience

• Dental consumables companies

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

• On the basis of types, others segment holds largest market share of Global Dental consumables market, registering 41.0 % of total market in 2015.

• US holds 78.62% market share of North America Dental consumables Market and is expected to reach $4,840.6 million by 2024 from $2,767.6 million in 2015.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Republic of Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1130265-global-dental-consumables-market-estimation-forecast-2013-2024

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Additional Facts & Figures

1.3 Scope of Study

1.4 Research Objective

1.5 Assumptions & Limitations

1.5.1 Assumptions

1.5.2 Limitations

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Growth Drivers

3.2.1 Increase in Dental procedures

3.2.2 Ageing World Population

3.2.3 Rise in Dental Tourism

3.2.4 Increasing Cosmetic dentistry treatments

3.3 Growth Barriers

3.3.1 Lack of Technological Awareness

3.3.2 Gray Market of Dental Distribution

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

3.6 Market Analysis by Factors

3.6.1 Price Strategy Analysis

3.6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.7 Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1 Supporting Activity

3.7.2 Inbound Logistics

3.7.3 Operations

3.7.4 Marketing and sales

3.7.5 Outbound Logistics

3.7.6 Customer Services

4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5 Intensity of Rivalry

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/426290191/dental-consumables-market-2018-global-industry-sales-supply-consumption-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2023

5 Demand & Supply – Gap Analysis

6 Global Dental Consumables Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Dental Restorative Material

6.1.2 Dental Implants

6.1.3 Dental Prosthetics

6.1.4 Dental Regenerative Material

6.1.5 Others

7 Global Dental Consumables Market, By Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Americas

7.2.1 North America

7.2.2 Central America

7.2.3 South America

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Western Europe

7.3.2 Eastern Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Middle East & Africa

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Share Analysis

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Septodont

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Product Overview

9.1.3 Financials

9.1.4 Key Developments

9.2 3M

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Product Overview

9.2.3 Financials

9.2.4 Key Developments

9.3 Straumann

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Product Overview

9.3.3 Financials

9.3.4 Key Developments

9.3.5 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Henry Schein

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Product Overview

9.4.3 Financials

9.4.4 Key Developments

9.4.5 SWOT Analysis

9.5 KERR Corporation

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Product Overview

9.5.3 Financials

9.5.4 Key Developments

..…..Continued