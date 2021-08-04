Dermatology Treatment Devices Market- Factors Boosting Industry To Record An Impressive Growth aleant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Beijing Toplaser Technology Co, Ltd., Avita Medical, Biofrontera AG , Sciton Inc., Lumenis, Alma Lasers, Radiancy, Inc
Market Analysis:
Global Dermatology Treatment Devices Market According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, “By Type (Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal, Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing, Body Contouring and Fat RemovaVascular and Pigmented, Warts, Skin Tags, and Weight Management and others) By Treatment Type (Medical devices, Surgeries, Creams) By End Users (Hospitals, dermatology Clinics, SPA clinics and others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast Period 2018-2025.
Market Segmentation: Global Dermatology Treatment Market
- By Type
- Hair Removal
- Skin Rejuvenation
- Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal
- Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing
- Body Contouring and Fat Removal
- Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal
- Warts, Skin Tags, and Weight Management
- Others
- By Treatment Type
- Medical devices
- Surgeries
- Cream
By End User
- Hospitals
- Dermatology Clinics
- Surgical Centers
- SPA clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL DERMATOLOGY TREATMENT MARKET
Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Skin Ailments:
Skin Ailments include acne, cold sores, actinic keratosis, carbuncle, latex allergy, psoriasis, cellulitis, measles, basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, lupus, contact dermatitis, vitiligo, warts, chickenpox, seborrheic dermatitis, keratosis pilaris, ringworm, melisma, and others. According to the American Academy of Dermatology around 7.5 million people were suffering from psoriasis. Among them around 20% have moderate to severe psoriasis and 80 % of affected population has mild psoriasis. Such increase in the skin ailments boots the dermatology treatment market.
Technological Advancement
Advancement in technology boost the dermatology treatment market by providing new devices based on the lasers or light therapy. Now different lasers devices are available in market like CO2 Laser, ND:YAG Laser, Q switch laser and others. Syneron Candela develops new technology named as gentletouch hair removal system and ultrashape power which is used in aesthetic and wellness. Omn the other hand ReNovaCell by advancing in technology the devices developed is used in improving pigmentation and appearance of scars.
Some of the major players operating in global dermatology treatment are
- Alma Lasers, Ltd,
- Cutera, Inc. ,
- Cynosure, Inc,
- Lumenis, Ltd,
- Genesis Biosystems, Inc,
- Photomedex, Inc,
- Avita Medical,.
- Syneron Medical Ltd,
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc,
- Ambicare, Applisonix Ltd,
- Biolitec AG,
- Lutronic,
- Beijing Toplaser Technology Co. Ltd,
- Irisiome,
- Sciton,
- Inc, Biofrontera AG,
- Quanta System S.P.A. among others
