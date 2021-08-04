Dermatology Treatment Devices Market- Factors Boosting Industry To Record An Impressive Growth aleant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Beijing Toplaser Technology Co, Ltd., Avita Medical, Biofrontera AG , Sciton Inc., Lumenis, Alma Lasers, Radiancy, Inc

Market Analysis:

Global Dermatology Treatment Devices Market According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, “By Type (Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal, Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing, Body Contouring and Fat RemovaVascular and Pigmented, Warts, Skin Tags, and Weight Management and others) By Treatment Type (Medical devices, Surgeries, Creams) By End Users (Hospitals, dermatology Clinics, SPA clinics and others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast Period 2018-2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Dermatology Treatment Market

By Type

Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal

Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing

Body Contouring and Fat Removal

Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal

Warts, Skin Tags, and Weight Management

Others

By Treatment Type

Medical devices

Surgeries

Cream

By End User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Surgical Centers

SPA clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL DERMATOLOGY TREATMENT MARKET

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Skin Ailments:

Skin Ailments include acne, cold sores, actinic keratosis, carbuncle, latex allergy, psoriasis, cellulitis, measles, basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, lupus, contact dermatitis, vitiligo, warts, chickenpox, seborrheic dermatitis, keratosis pilaris, ringworm, melisma, and others. According to the American Academy of Dermatology around 7.5 million people were suffering from psoriasis. Among them around 20% have moderate to severe psoriasis and 80 % of affected population has mild psoriasis. Such increase in the skin ailments boots the dermatology treatment market.

Technological Advancement

Advancement in technology boost the dermatology treatment market by providing new devices based on the lasers or light therapy. Now different lasers devices are available in market like CO2 Laser, ND:YAG Laser, Q switch laser and others. Syneron Candela develops new technology named as gentletouch hair removal system and ultrashape power which is used in aesthetic and wellness. Omn the other hand ReNovaCell by advancing in technology the devices developed is used in improving pigmentation and appearance of scars.

Some of the major players operating in global dermatology treatment are

Alma Lasers, Ltd,

Cutera, Inc. ,

Cynosure, Inc,

Lumenis, Ltd,

Genesis Biosystems, Inc,

Photomedex, Inc,

Avita Medical,.

Syneron Medical Ltd,

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc,

Ambicare, Applisonix Ltd,

Biolitec AG,

Lutronic,

Beijing Toplaser Technology Co. Ltd,

Irisiome,

Sciton,

Inc, Biofrontera AG,

Quanta System S.P.A. among others

