Dermatology Treatment Devices Market Perspective: Top Players & Revenue To Significant Growth By 2024

Global Dermatology Treatment Devices Market will cross USD 9,389.73 million by 2025. It was valued at USD 4,016.47 million in 2017. The market is growing at a CAGR of 11.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025

Global Dermatology Treatment Devices Market, By Type (Lasers, Light Therapy Devices, Cryotherapy Devices, Microdermabrasion Devices, Energy-Based Therapies Devices, Microneedling), Application(Skin Resurfacing, Skin Rejuvenation, Hair Removal, Psoriasis, Scar, Warts & Skin Tags, Skin Lesions, Pigmented & Vascular, Lesion Removal, Acne, Tattoo Removal, Hyperhidrosis), End User (Hospitals, SPA Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Dermatology Treatment Devices Market

Dermatology treatment devices are used for the treatment of skin diseases. Dermatology treatment deals with nature, site and duration of the skin problem, its structure, function and severityof the skin to react to the medication.

The Laser segment is dominating the global dermatology treatment devices market.

The Lasers segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Top Key Players:

Syneron Medical Ltd

Cutera, Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Beijing Toplaser Technology Co, Ltd.

Avita Medical

Biofrontera AG

Sciton Inc.

Lumenis

Alma Lasers

Radiancy, Inc.

among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Drivers:

Adoption of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures

Increasing incidence of skin disorders

Government Initiatives to better healthcare

Growing healthcare expenditure

Some of the major factors driving the market for global dermatology treatment devices market are increasing incidence of skin ailments, increase in geriatric population, increasing healthcare and expenditure and technological advancements in products and procedures.

On the other hand, high cost of treatment devices is hampering the growth of the market.

Customize report of “Global Dermatology Treatment Devices Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Global Dermatology Treatment Devices Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Application

End User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Type global dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into lasers, light therapy devices, cryotherapy devices, microdermabrasion devices, energy-based therapies devices and microneedling.

On the basis of Application global dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into skin rejuvenation, hair removal, psoriasis, scar, skin resurfacing, skin lesion, warts & skin tags, pigmented and vascular, lesion removal, acne, tattoo removal, hyperhidrosis and others. In 2018, skin resurfacing segment is estimated to rule with 25.1% shares and will cross USD 2,485.38 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 12.1%.

On the basis of End User global dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into hospitals, spa clinics, dermatology clinics, surgical centers and others.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Dermatology Treatment Devices Market

The dermatology treatment devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dermatology treatment devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

