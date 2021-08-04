Diethanolamide Market is expected to be the leading region of the global personal care products industry

Diethanolamide is formed by reacting diethanolamine with carboxylic acids. Different types of diethanolamides are cocamide diethanolamide, lauramide diethanolamide, oleamide diethanolamide. All these are long-chain fatty acids. Cocamide diethanolamide is derived from fatty acids of coconut oil; lauramide diethanolamide is derived from lauric acid; linoleamide diethanolamide is derived from linoleic acid; while oleamide diethanolamide is derived from oleic acid. Diethanolamide is primarily used in personal care products, cosmetics, and household detergents. Diethanolamide as acts as a high wetting agent, foam accelerator, and stabilizer. Diethanolamide is a viscous liquid which is yellowish brown in color. This product is commonly used as a foaming agent and viscosity builder for soapy materials. Diethanolamide is a non-ionic surfactant with excellent cleansing property and solvency. Diethanolamide is soluble in organic solvents such as water, alcohol, and acids. It is insoluble in inorganic solvents such as benzene, toluene, and xylene.

Global Diethanolamide Market: Segmentation

The global diethanolamide market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the market can be classified into diethanolamide 95% and diethanolamide 99% (by weight). The diethanolamide 99% segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Diethanolamide 99% is highly stable. It is commonly used in personal care products as a foaming and stabilizing agent.

In terms of application, the diethanolamide market can be classified into personal care products, cosmetics, detergents, and chemical products. Diethanolamides are used in personal care products such as shampoos, moisturizers, deodorants, eye-liners, lipsticks, lip balms, bleaching creams, perfumes, shaving creams, talcum powders, perfumes, toothpastes, lotions, and soaps. Diethanolamides are applied in cosmetics such as mascaras, foundations, lip glosses, eye-shadows, eye-liners, and lip balms as a primer and shine control agent. Diethanolamides are also used in detergent products such as bleaches and disinfectants for kitchens and bathrooms and for glass- and metal-cleaning purposes.

Global Diethanolamide Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global diethanolamide market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region of the global personal care products industry during the forecast period. Increase in population in prominent countries such as India and China is a key factor driving the demand for personal care products in Asia Pacific. This is a key factor likely to drive the demand for diethanolamide in the region during the forecast period.

North America is a leading region of the global chemical industry. Diethanolamide is employed in the chemical industry for the purpose of safety. Diethanolamide is used in fire extinguishers as a foaming agent.

After Asia Pacific, Europe is the reviving cosmetics & personal care industry & drives the market for diethanolamide market during the forecast period. Several industries such as cosmetics & personal care, detergents are equally distributed all over the globe. So, for running these industries diethanolamide market demand would be very high, this is key factor to drive the demand for diethanolamide market during the forecast period.

Global Diethanolamide Market: Key Players

The global diethanolamide market is fragmented. A large number of companies operate at the global and regional levels. Major companies operating in the global market are Lubrizol, AkzoNobel, Colonial Chemical, Stepan, Ele Corporation, Enaspol Co Inc., Kao, Kawaken, Miwon Commercial, K & FS, Zhejiang Zanyu, Kemei Chemical Ltd, Jiangsu Haian, and Haijie Chemical Pvt. Ltd.