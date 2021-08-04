DOC and DPF Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2023

This report studies the global DOC and DPF market status and forecast, categorizes the global DOC and DPF market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

A DOC functions by oxidizing carbon monoxide (CO) and any unburnt hydrocarbon (HC) over a platinum group metal. DOC promotes chemical oxidation of CO and HC as well as the soluble organic fraction portion of diesel particulates. Additional benefits of DOC include oxidation of several non-regulated, HC-derived emissions, such as aldehydes or polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAHs), as well as reduction or elimination of the odor of diesel exhaust.

Factors like the implementation of vehicular emission norms such as Euro 6 emission standards for commercial diesel vehicles and passenger cars and real-world emission testing procedures for diesel vehicles are primarily driving the DOC and DPF market. With the rise in global pollution levels prompting the governments to implement more stringent regulations on vehicular emissions, the DOC and DPF sales will increase exponentially. Moreover, with the growing demand for fuel efficiency in vehicles due to the volatility of fuel prices, OEMs are strategizing to improve fuel economy and power output of their vehicles, leading to the greater installation of the DOC and DPF.

The global DOC and DPF market are extremely competitive with the presence of a limited number of well-established manufacturers. These players are focusing on increasing their customer base and increasing their investments in R&D. The competitive environment in the market is likely to intensify in the coming years with advances in technology and government regulations. Also, OEMs are expected to get into long-term collaborations with DOC and DPF manufacturers as the quality of materials used, and the design is specific for each vendor.

The global DOC and DPF market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

DOC

DPF

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

HCVs

MCVs

LCVs

Passenger cars

