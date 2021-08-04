E-textbook Rental Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2025
This report studies the global E-textbook Rental market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global E-textbook Rental market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
E-textbooks are the digital versions of printed books. With the growing penetration of the Internet, advances in technology, and increasing affordability, e-textbooks have emerged. This has given rise to the global e-textbooks rental market. The market has many publishers and rental service providers of e-textbooks.
In terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the e-textbook rental market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of many start-ups and e-textbook rental service providers in the region and the growing adoption of digital textbooks in the higher education segment, will drive the growth of the e-book rental market in this region.
In 2017, the global E-textbook Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Bloomsbury
CengageBrain
Chegg
TextbookRush
Alibris
Amazon Kindle Unlimited
BookRenter
Barnes & Noble
IndiaReads
iFlipd
Oyster
Scribd
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pay-as-You-Go Models
Subscription Models
Market segment by Application, split into
Non-Academic Segment
Academic Segment
Table of Contents
Global E-textbook Rental Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of E-textbook Rental
1.1 E-textbook Rental Market Overview
1.1.1 E-textbook Rental Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global E-textbook Rental Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 E-textbook Rental Market by Type
1.3.1 Pay-as-You-Go Models
1.3.2 Subscription Models
1.4 E-textbook Rental Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Non-Academic Segment
1.4.2 Academic Segment
2 Global E-textbook Rental Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 E-textbook Rental Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Bloomsbury
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 CengageBrain
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Chegg
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 TextbookRush
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Alibris
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Amazon Kindle Unlimited
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 BookRenter
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Barnes & Noble
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 IndiaReads
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 iFlipd
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 E-textbook Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Oyster
3.12 Scribd
4 Global E-textbook Rental Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global E-textbook Rental Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global E-textbook Rental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of E-textbook Rental in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of E-textbook Rental
5 United States E-textbook Rental Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States E-textbook Rental Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States E-textbook Rental Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States E-textbook Rental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
6 Europe E-textbook Rental Development Status and Outlook
6.1 Europe E-textbook Rental Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Europe E-textbook Rental Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3 Europe E-textbook Rental Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
……Continued
