ECG And EEG Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Electrocardiogram (ECG) is a test that tests the electrical activity of the heart and diagnoses abnormalities in cardiac functioning. Electroencephalography (EEG) is used to calculate the electrical activity of the brain. ECG and EEG devices tracked in this report are used to calculate parameters vital for sleep study. Sleep study refers to the type of tests used to diagnose sleep disorders by analyzing various physiological parameters. It is also used to measure mental health monitoring. Various disorders such as Parasomnia, Hypersomnia, Circadian Rhythm Sleeping Disorders and others are discussed in this report.
The increasing prevalence of sleep disorders and mental disorders worldwide is the main factor responsible for increase in the market of ECG and EEG Testing over the forecast period.
In 2018, the global ECG And EEG Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global ECG And EEG Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ECG And EEG Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
UHSM
Aintree University Hospital
Carolinas HealthCare System
SleepMed
Europe Top Sleep Testing Centers
Papworth Hospital
St Thomas’S Hospital
Sonnomed.It
Asia Pacific Top Sleep Testing Centers
Entsurgeons
Genesis SleepCare
United Family Healthcare
UM Specialist Centre
St John Of God Health Care
Premier Diagnostic Center
German Neuroscience Center
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sleep Testing
Mental Health Monitoring
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Sleep Clinic
Individual Home Settings
General Clinics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global ECG And EEG Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Sleep Testing
1.4.3 Mental Health Monitoring
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global ECG And EEG Testing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospital
1.5.3 Sleep Clinic
1.5.4 Individual Home Settings
1.5.5 General Clinics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 ECG And EEG Testing Market Size
2.2 ECG And EEG Testing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 ECG And EEG Testing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 ECG And EEG Testing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
