Electric Buses Market Research – Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Electric Buses market status and forecast, categorizes the global Electric Buses market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

An electric bus is a technologically advanced version of a conventional bus, which runs on electricity. In these buses, electric energy is stored in batteries, and can be recharged at charging stations.

The global Electric Buses market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

King Long United Automotive Industry

BYD

Zhengzhou Yutong

Proterra

Volvo

Solaris

Daimler

Zhongtong

EBUSCO

Ashok Leyland

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Below 10 Meters

Above 10 Meters

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Pure Electric Bus Series Hybrid Bus

Series Parallel Hybrid Bus

Parallel Hybrid Bus

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Electric Buses capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Electric Buses manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Electric Buses Market Research Report 2018

1 Electric Buses Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Buses

1.2 Electric Buses Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Electric Buses Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Electric Buses Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Below 10 Meters

1.2.4 Above 10 Meters

1.3 Global Electric Buses Segment by Application

1.3.1 Electric Buses Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Pure Electric Bus Series Hybrid Bus

1.3.3 Series Parallel Hybrid Bus

1.3.4 Parallel Hybrid Bus

1.4 Global Electric Buses Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Electric Buses Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Electric Buses (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Electric Buses Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Electric Buses Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Electric Buses Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electric Buses Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Electric Buses Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Electric Buses Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Electric Buses Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Electric Buses Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Electric Buses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Electric Buses Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Buses Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Electric Buses Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Electric Buses Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Electric Buses Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Electric Buses Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Electric Buses Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Electric Buses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States Electric Buses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU Electric Buses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Electric Buses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Electric Buses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Electric Buses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Electric Buses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Electric Buses Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Electric Buses Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Electric Buses Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 EU Electric Buses Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Electric Buses Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Electric Buses Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea Electric Buses Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Electric Buses Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Electric Buses Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Electric Buses Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Electric Buses Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Electric Buses Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Electric Buses Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Electric Buses Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Electric Buses Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Electric Buses Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

……Continued

