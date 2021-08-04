Electric Motor Insulation Material Market 2025: Top Key Players Integrated Power Services, LLC., Chalaurel, ALTANA

Electric Motor Insulation Material Market: Overview

Due to the highly adoption of automation in manufacturing process while winding are being pulled or inserted in, surface insulating material due to high coefficient of thermal conduction. As we know that electric motors are used in compressors, lathe machines, automotive vehicles, power tools, disk drive these are increasing the global electric motor insulation market. For increasing the operating life, low maintenance require, low energy consumption and high endurance for fluctuating voltages electric motor gain high traction in the market. Due to overload, fluctuating load that may excessively the operating temperature that may reduce the reliability of motor for that a process is using thermal ageing of insulation. There is some factor which may affect the life of insulation material moisture, temperature and repeated voltage and chemical vapor. The mica insulation material is commonly used in forming coil and field coil application such as an electric motor and generator for producing the magnetic field for rotating of electric machine. Furthermore, countries such as Vietnam, Argentina, India and Shri Lanka are significantly relying on agriculture so demand of low-cost and energy efficient motor has increased in these countries that increase the growth of the global electric motor insulation material market.

Electric Motor Insulation Material Market: Dynamics:

Compact electric motor is frequently used in miniature appliance with wide ranging power supply such as heavy appliance, portability or replacement of faulty component is growing this market. Furthermore, government organization takes initiatives to reduce environmental pollution due to more carbon emission from vehicles. It is expected that these government initiatives will hike the global electric motor insulation material market in the forecast period. Additionally, European government has encouraged the customer to adopt of eco-friendly vehicle due to the absolution of fuel ingestion tax for plug-in vehicles and also Japanese government has deducted tax and promoting the adoption of ecofriendly vehicle, on adoption of ecofriendly vehicle is triggering the growth of the global electric motor insulation material market. Countries such as China, Argentina, Brazil and U.S. are adopting of high energy & efficiency motor in both agriculture and industrial application. Furthermore, the rising demand of HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) application in agriculture sector is boosting the global electric motor insulation material market.

Increasing raw material price, high initial purchase cost as well as lack of awareness of the advantages of electric motor is anticipated to hinder the global electric motor insulation material market. Furthermore, replacement of the electric motor in gas turbine in large industries is correspondingly expected to decline the growth of this market.

Due to escalating usage of servo motor, direct-drive motor for appliance and automated guided vehicle (AVG) are shifting from conventional motor to electric motor and tremendous advantages of electric motors will hike the global electric motor insulation market in the forecast period.

Electric Motor Insulation Material Market: Segmentation:

The global Electric motor insulation material market can be segmented on the basis of Types of motor:

AC motor Induction motor Synchronous motor

DC motor Brush DC motor Brushless DC motor

Hermetic Motor

The global Electric motor insulation material market can be segmented on the basis of Power Output range:

Up to .5 HP

5-1 HP

1-10 HP

10-50 HP

50-100 HP

100-250 HP

250-500 HP

500 HP & Above

The global Electric motor insulation material market can be segmented on the basis of Voltage range:

Up to 9 V

10-20 V

20-60 V

60 V & Above

The global Electric motor insulation material market can be segmented on the basis of RPM of motor:

Low speed motor (less than 1,000 rpm)

Medium speed motor (1,000-2,500 rpm)

High speed motor (2,500-75,00 rpm)

Ultra-high speed motor (75,000 rpm & Above)

The global Electric motor insulation material market can be segmented on the basis of Rating of insulation material:

Class B insulation ( Withstand a temperature up to 130°C )

Class E insulation (Withstand a temperature up to 120°C )

Class F insulation (Withstand a temperature up to 155°C )

Class H insulation (Withstand a temperature up to 180°C)

The global Electric motor insulation material market can be segmented on the basis of Insulation material:

Glass

Varnishes

Paper & Films

Rubber

PVC

Rigid laminate

Resins

Teflon

Others

The global Electric motor insulation material market can be segmented on the basis of Application:

Electronics & Consumer Appliances

Logistics & Material Handling

Mining & Metallurgy

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Other Manufacturing

Electric Motor Insulation Material Market: Key Participants:

