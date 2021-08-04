Electric Toothbrush Market 2018-2028: Overview by Types, Application, Key Players, Regional Outlook, Market Drivers & Restraints

Global Electric Toothbrush Market Outlook

Over the past couple of decades, the global oral care market has evolved at a tremendous rate in terms of its product offerings and the technological features associated with the product. As of 2017, the global market for dental supplies is projected to reach US$ 19.5 billion per year which is attributable to rise in awareness about the benefits associated with the oral care, increasing demand for preventive and cosmetic dental procedures as well as continuous technological development. The continuous technological advancement on existing dental care products is expected to have a huge impact in the overall sales for global oral care market. The electric toothbrush is one such product gaining traction among its target customers owing to the ease of use and comparatively higher efficiency associated with the product.

Global Electric Toothbrush Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

The global electric toothbrush market is mainly driven by effective marketing strategies adopted by key players in the global market, consumers’ desire for the rise in healthy lifestyle and ease in using several hygienic products such as the toothbrush. Basically, there are two types of electric toothbrush i.e. oscillating and sonic which is drives its demand based on consumers’ comfort and personal preferences. There are various benefits associated with electric toothbrush i.s. electric toothbrush keeps one’s teeth, gums and tongue cleaner and healthier, electric toothbrush facilitates an effective way of fighting gingivitis and gum diseases, electric toothbrush also helps in getting rid of one’s bad breath. Electric toothbrush provides superior plaque removal as compared to manual toothbrushes.

Global Electric Toothbrush: Market Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global Electric Toothbrush market has been segmented as –

Rotation/Oscillation

Sonic

On the basis of technology, the global Electric Toothbrush market has been segmented as –

Pressure Sensor

Bluetooth Technology

Timer

Ultrasound indicator

Others

On the basis of the end user, the global Electric Toothbrush market has been segmented as –

Kids

Adults

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Electric Toothbrush market has been segmented as –

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online Stores

Others (Club Stores)

Global Electric Toothbrush Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Electric Toothbrush market are Procter & Gamble (Oral-B), Colgate-Palmolive Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., Water Pik Inc., Quip NYC, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Mouth Watchers, Conair Corporation among others.

Electric Toothbrush Market: Key Trends

The major shareholding companies in the Electric Toothbrush market have been strategizing extending its product portfolio by adopting latest technologies into its existing products.

Electric Toothbrush Market: Key Developments

In 2018, Colgate-Palmolive Company launched its first app-enabled electric toothbrush with artificial intelligence for the U.S. market. The new Colgate electric toothbrush provides its customers with real-time feedback about their brushing so they can take better care of their oral health. The electric toothbrush uses Bluetooth connectivity and sonic vibrating technology which is powered by Kolibree, a smart device company.

launched its first app-enabled electric toothbrush with artificial intelligence for the U.S. market. The new Colgate electric toothbrush provides its customers with real-time feedback about their brushing so they can take better care of their oral health. The electric toothbrush uses Bluetooth connectivity and sonic vibrating technology which is powered by Kolibree, a smart device company. In 2016, Oral-B, launched Genius electric toothbrush with position technology which facilitates cutting-edge motion sensor technology and video recognition using smartphone’s camera to track areas being brushed and prevent certain areas that are being missed.

launched Genius electric toothbrush with position technology which facilitates cutting-edge motion sensor technology and video recognition using smartphone’s camera to track areas being brushed and prevent certain areas that are being missed. In 2018, Philips launched a new Sonicare ProtectiveClean electric toothbrush line that features pressure sensors and an optimal plaque control brush head.

Opportunities for Electric Toothbrush Market Participants

Over the past couple of decades, the oral dental care market has evolved in terms of its product offerings in countries like U.S., U.K., Germany, France etc which suggest that North America and European regions are considered to be the most attractive market for global electric toothbrush market. Companies such as Colgate-Palmolive, Philip, and Oral-B which accounts for nearly 75% of the total dental care market have been initiating several innovation strategies in its existing products in North America and European regions. Moreover, Asia Pacific region has been considered as the emerging market for electric toothbrush market due to the rise in awareness about the dental care benefits and the rise in per capita income in the region.

Brief Approach to Research for Electric Toothbrush Market

FMI will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, formats, and application of the coconut water concentrate segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall Electric Toothbrush market sizes.