Electronic Flight Bag 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 13.12% and Forecast to 2023

North America dominated the market for electronic flight bag market, in 2016, and it is expected to reach USD 2257.3 million, by 2021. Concurrently, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market, attaining a CAGR of 14.1%, during the forecast period. Some major factors that would result in the region’s rapid growth are the growing demand for air travel and commercial aircraft.

Key Players

The key players of global electronic flight bag market are UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S.), International Flight Support (Denmark), Astronautics Corporation of America (U.S.), The Boeing Company (U.S.), Esterline CMC Electronics (Canada), NavAero AB (Sweden), Airbus Group SE (France), Rockwell Collins Inc (U.S.), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, (U.S.), Teledyne Controls LLC (U.S.), Thales Group (France), DAC International Inc (U.S.), Lufthansa Systems (Germany), Flightman (Ireland). In 2016, the major companies such as The Boeing Company, Airbus Group, UTC Aerospace Systems, and Rockwell Collins accounted for over 50% of the global market.

The electronic flight bag (EFB) has witnessed a high demand in the recent years. It an electronic information management device that helps flight crews perform flight management tasks more easily and efficiently. As a result, the flight operations would become simpler and more efficient.

The report for Electronic Flight Bag Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

