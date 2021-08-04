Emotional Intelligence Market to Witness Soaring Growth During 2017-2025

Emotional Intelligence is significantly growing in many organizations as this software provides real- time emotional intelligence which improves sales results, improves customer experiences and enhance services quality of the organizations. Emotional intelligence is the capability to recognize, understand, use and manage the emotions in progressive ways to release stress, communicate effectively, empathize with others, overcome challenges and defuse conflict in organizations. Emotional intelligence has a multi-factorial array of interconnected emotional, social abilities and personal that influence the overall ability to actively and effectively cope with daily demands and pressure in organization.

Emotional Intelligence Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for emotional intelligence market is the increasing growth of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) for managing social and personal implications of employees in organizations. Furthermore, the adoption of emotional intelligence technology in many enterprises is growing especially in a customer to employee conversation awareness and phone interaction with artificial intelligence in call centers is driving the emotional intelligence market.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16594

In contrast to this, as emotional intelligence technology is new in the market there is lack of skilled experts in this technology and complexity of emotional intelligence technology integration in an organization are restraining the emotional intelligence market growth.

Emotional Intelligence Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Component:

Software

Services

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Emotional Intelligence Market: key players

Some of the key players in emotional intelligence market are Cogito Corporation, Exforsys Inc., TalentSmart Inc., IHHP, Amazon and Google Inc.

Emotional Intelligence Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, emotional intelligence market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the emotional intelligence market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period because of strong presence of companies from emotional intelligence market and companies providing emotional intelligence solutions in this region. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe and Asia pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to drive the demand for emotional intelligence market.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/16594

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: