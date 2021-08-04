Engineering Plastics Market Analysis by Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Trends by 2024 For Players including BASF SE, SABIC, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Celanese Corporation & Lanxess AG

The global engineering plastics market is expected to witness strong growth, during the forecast period. The growth in the global market is being propelled by emergence of substitutes for conventional materials in the form of engineering plastics in end-use applications, positive growth in end-use industries, growing demand for polyamides in 3D printing and increasing demand for engineering plastics from automotive industry.

Geographically, the global engineering plastics market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the global engineering plastics market, during the forecast period.

Engineering plastics are plastic materials having superior mechanical and/or thermal properties as compared to commodity plastics (such as polystyrene, PVC, polypropylene and polyethylene). Engineering plastics can be used permanently at temperatures between 100°C and 150°C.

The major factors driving the regional growth include presence of electrical and electronics manufacturers, huge base of automobile manufacturers, increasing industrial establishment for metal fabrication and industrial machinery and increasing demand for packaging solutions from various end-user industries.

Some of the key players in the global engineering plastics market are BASF SE, SABIC, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Celanese Corporation, Lanxess AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, Arkema SA and LG Chem.

