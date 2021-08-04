Equipment Rental Market 2018: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

Equipment rental is a service industry that provides machinery, tools, and equipment to end-users such as the construction, mining, power, and oil and gas industries on a rental basis.

The oil and gas industry highly rely on rental companies as they offer a wide range of equipment such as downhole tools, drilling equipment, production tool equipment, and tubulars. The rising number of drilling projects is boosting the production process of crude oil. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the equipment rental industry trends in the oil and gas industry.

The equipment rental market is expected to witness growth in the Americas due to the increased production of oil and gas from shale reserves in countries such as the US and Canada. The preference for rental equipment is high in the Americas due to the growing expense of new equipment and machines.

In 2017, the global Equipment Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Hertz Equipment Rental

Sunbelt Rentals

United Rentals

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar

Aggreko

AKTIO Corporation

Ashtead Group

BlueLine Rental

Cramo

Deere & Company

Fabick CAT

Herc Rentals

Kanamoto

Loxam

Maxim Crane Works

Mustang CAT

Nishio Rent All

Nikken Corporation (Mitsubishi Corporation)

Sims Crane & Equipment

Stephensons Rental Services

Sunstate Equipment Company

Titan Machinery

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Rental

Offline Rental

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas Industry

Construction Industry

Mining Industry

Power Industry

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Equipment Rental in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3294824-global-equipment-rental-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

