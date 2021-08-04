Facial Epilator Market Insights 2018-2028: Business Opportunities, Competition & Key Companies, Current Trends and Challenges

Global Facial Epilator Market Outlook

In the era where the line between the customers and technological devices have been blurring, personal care industry has been enduring significant changes in terms of the features specified in their existing products. Over the past two decades, the global personal care industry has been growing 4.5% y-o-y. Personal care industry has been considered as an expanding, highly regionalized and increasingly diverse market. Due to surging technological advancement, some of the upgraded personal care products have been gaining traction especially in developed regions such as North America and Europe. One such product that has been gaining attention among its target segment in the Facial Epilator. Facial epilators are designed to remove hairs from the root maintaining a smooth and soft facial skin for at least two weeks.

Global Facial Epilator Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

In 2014, the skincare segment played a pivotal role in driving the global personal care market which accounted to more than 40% of the total global sales. The facial epilator is one of those skincare products responsible for driving the growth of the skincare market in terms of value sales. As of 2017, there are 2.4 billion millennial (Age 18 – 34 years old) around the globe. Though the population is aging, however, the millennial has nearly doubled globally. This kind of population has been active, beauty conscious as well as health conscious. However owing to cut down on time due to rise number of consumers adopting a busy lifestyle, today consumer looks out for products which can be easily implemented. Facial epilator provides easy use of removing facial hair with positive results for a comparatively longer period of time. Facial epilators are applicable for dry as well as wet skin. Facial epilators are portable that can be carried anywhere, anytime. Facial epilators can work on thinner and lighter hair as well.

Global Facial Epilator: Market Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global Facial Epilator market has been segmented as –

Wet skin epilators

Dry skin epilators

Foam epilators

Dual (Wet/Dry epilators)

On the basis of the formats, the global Facial Epilator market has been segmented as –

Corded

Cordless

Rechargeable

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Facial Epilator market has been segmented as –

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online Stores

Others (Club Stores)

Global Facial Epilator Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Facial Epilator market are Procter & Gamble Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Emjoi, Inc., EpiladyUSA, Inc. among others.

Facial Epilator Market: Key Trends

The major shareholding companies in the Facial Epilator market have been strategizing extending its product portfolio by adopting latest technologies into its existing products.

Facial Epilator Market: Key Developments

In 2018, Gillette has launched a new facial epilator with new Lazor technology making easy for the consumers (women) to remove facial hair in a comparatively short period of time.

In 2015, Panasonic Corporation, launched 8 in 1 epilator facilitating easy epilation and deep cleansing for the body as well as the face.

Opportunities for Facial Epilator Market Participants

The overall cosmetic products can be subdivided according to the brand prestige, price and distribution channels used i.e. into premium and mass production segment. In the global perspective, the mass segment represented 75% of total sales whereas the premium segment accounted for 28% of the total sales. The majority of global premium cosmetic sales are concentrated in developed countries like U.S., U.K., and France. This factor paves a critical opportunity for facial epilator market to generate sales in these regions. Moreover, Asia Pacific region has been tagged as an emerging market owing to rise in the number of millennial population which are being considered as the potential demographic segment for facial epilator market.

Brief Approach to Research for Facial Epilator Market

FMI will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, formats, and application of the coconut water concentrate segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall Facial Epilator market sizes.