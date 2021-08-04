Facial Steamer Market Segmentation, Dynamics, Market Size, Supply & Demand, Competition & Companies, Drivers, Restraints and Technology

Global Facial Steamer Market Outlook

In 2017, the global cosmetic industry is being valued at US$ 445 billion with Europe and North American region predicted to be the dominant regions for the market. The global cosmetic industry is being segregated into six main categories with skincare sector accounting to a larger share in the industry in terms of value sales. Facial care segment contributed to 70% of the total skin care market’s revenue and is expected to generate higher growth over the forecast period. Over the years, the facial care sector has evolved tremendously in terms of its product offerings where the market has witnessed evolution and continuous improvisation to its existing products. There are various skin care tools in the global market gaining traction among is target segment such as blackhead & blemish removers, eyebrow scissors, facial cleansing brushes, microdermabrasion devices, tweezers etc. Facial Steamer is one such skin care product enduring higher demand among its target customers. A facial steamer is a skin care tool which uses warm steam to cleanse one’s pores, soothe congestion and promote a complete body relaxation.

Global Facial Steamer Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Skincare segment is considered to be the biggest segment in the cosmetic industry with the global sales expected to cross around US$ 132 billion by 2020. With changing consumers’ needs and demands, it is imperative for manufacturers to come up with innovative products which cater to consumers’ requirements. Today’s consumers desire moisturized and smooth skin which has resulted in surging demand for facial products and tools. A facial steamer is one such skin care tool which utilizes steam to moisturize one’s face in a much more efficient manner. Facial steamer provides exfoliation and targeted treatment with critical ingredients such as retinol, vitamin C absorbing deeper into one’s skin. Other than that Facial steamer provides other critical benefits such as cleansing one’s skin, unclogging of pores, detoxifying one’s skin in a shorter period of time etc.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7979

Global Facial Steamer: Market Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global Facial Steamer market has been segmented as –

Ionic

Non-Ionic

On the basis of formats, the global Facial Steamer market has been segmented as –

Cordless

Rechargeable

On the basis of the end user, the global Facial Steamer market has been segmented as –

Household

Commercial Health & Wellness Centers Salons and Beauty Parlor Spas Others



On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Facial Steamer market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Independent Stores Online Store Others



Global Facial Steamer Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Facial Steamer market are Panasonic Corporation, Secura, Conair Corporation, Revlon, Beurer GmbH, Belsen Outdoors, LLC, Ivation, Lure among others.

Facial Steamer Market: Key Trends

Some of the major players in the market have been strategizing on launching new innovative facial steamers in the view of extending its product portfolio and simultaneously increase its customer base.

Facial Steamer Market: Key Developments

In 2016, Panasonic Corporation launched new Aroma Facial Ionic Steamer EH-SA97.

launched new Aroma Facial Ionic Steamer EH-SA97. In 2016, Panasonic Corporation added new high-technology products mainly targeting women’s face and hair care segment which also included facial steamers i.e. EH-SA31 Facial Ionic Steamer.

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7979

Opportunities for Facial Steamer Market Participants

Asia Pacific cosmetic market has been surging in terms of value sales over the past couple of years. The market is mainly driven by the higher demand witnessed for the skin care segment. The consumers in this region are particular about their facial appearance in terms of the dryness of the skin as well as the moisture content. Moreover, EU5 regions are considered to be the dominant regions in the world of cosmetics enduring higher rate of consumption of cosmetic products. Hence the confluence of these factors paves an excellent opportunity for Facial Steamer market to gain sales in the Asia-Pacific and the European regions.

Brief Approach to Research for Facial Steamer Market

FMI will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, formats, and application of the coconut water concentrate segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall Facial Steamer market sizes.