Fetal Monitoring Market by Product Type, Portability, Methods, Application, End User, Region – Industry Trends and Forecast

Fetal Monitoring Market is projected to reach USD 3,245.49 million by 2024 from USD 1,954.00 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Global Fetal Monitoring Market Competition by Top Players Including –

Siemens, GE healthcare,

Edan Instruments Inc.,

Neoventa Medical AB,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Fujifilm Holding Corporation,

Medtronic,

Natus Medical incorporated,

Cooper Companies, Inc.,

MedGyn Products Inc.,

Dixion,

Lutech Industries Inc,

Advanced Instruments, Inc,

Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co., Ltd.,

TRISMED Co., LTD,

Progetti Srl,

ArjoHuntleigh,

Analogic Corporation,

Wallach Surgical Devices,

OSI System Inc.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing birth rates and preterm births, technological advancements and new product launch, government and non-government funds for the best facilities. These factors increase the demand for devices such as ultrasound, fetal Doppler, fetal electrodes. On the other hand, stringent regulatory procedures, high cost of equipment may hinder the growth of the market.

Segmentation:

The Global Fetal Monitoring Market is segmented on the basis of:-

Product Type,

Portability,

Methods,

Application,

End Users And

Distribution Channel.

On the basis of Methods, the global Fetal monitoring market is segmented into:-

Non-Invasive Method and

Invasive Method.

By Application, the global Fetal monitoring market is segmented into:-

Antepartum Fetal Monitoring and

Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring.

On the basis of End Users, the global Fetal monitoring market is:-

Classified Into Hospitals,

Gynecological/Obstetrics Clinics,

Homecare and others.

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the global Fetal monitoring market is classified into:-

Direct Tender and



This report focuses on the Fetal Monitoring in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and Application.

Key Points: Global Fetal Monitoring Market

GE healthcare is going to dominate the global fetal monitoring market following with, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holding Corporation and Siemens along with others such as Edan Instruments Inc., Neoventa Medical AB, Medtronic, Natus Medical incorporated, Cooper Companies, Inc., MedGyn Products Inc., Dixion, Lutech Industries Inc, Advanced Instruments, Inc, Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co., Ltd., TRISMED Co., LTD, Progetti Srl, ArjoHuntleigh, Analogic Corporation, Wallach Surgical Devices, OSI System Inc.

Instruments & consumables market segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global fetal monitoring market. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The non-invasive method is one of the dominating sectors of global fetal monitoring market. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

