Flat Steel Market Overview With Strategic Trends Growth, Revenue, Demand & Future Analysis For Players: Arcelormittal, Essar Steel, POSCO, Thyssenkrupp AG, Tata Steels Limited, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC), Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd & United States Steel Corporation

The global flat steel market is expected to witness significant growth, during the forecast period. The global market for flat steel is being driven by wide spread industrial application of steel, rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific and extensive application of steel in the construction industry.

On the basis of end-use application, the global flat steel market has been segmented into construction and infrastructure, automotive and transportation, energy, appliances and industrial machinery, packaging, and others.

The energy industry including nuclear, wind, oil and gas, solar and electric power requires steel for infrastructure development, which is expected to boost the global flat steel market.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region in the global flat steel market. The region is expected to witness the fastest growth, during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for flat steel, fast-paced industrialization and increasing infrastructural development.

Some of the key players in the global flat steel market include Arcelormittal, Essar Steel, POSCO, Thyssenkrupp AG, Tata Steels Limited, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC), Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd, United States Steel Corporation, JFE Steel Corporation, China Steel Corporation, GERDAU S.A., SSAB, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and CITIC Limited.

