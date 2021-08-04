Flexible Foam Market 2024 Industry SWOT Analysis by TOP Leaders Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Covestro AG, Bayer AG, Zotefoams PLC¸ FXI, SEKISUI ALVEO AG, Rogers Corporation, Woodbridge Foam Corporation

Competitive Landscape

The global flexible foam market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The Global Flexible Foam Market accounted for USD 35.87 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Top Players included in Global Flexible Foam Market Report:

BASF SE, JSP

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Covestro AG

Bayer AG

Zotefoams PLC

FXI

SEKISUI ALVEO AG

Rogers Corporation

Woodbridge Foam Corporation

UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD

Recticel and Vita Group Limited among others

Market Segmentation

Global Flexible Foam Market Types:

PU

Polyester,

Polyether

PP

PE

Global Flexible Foam Market Application

Transportation

Packaging

Furniture & Bedding

Global Flexible Foam Market Application Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Major Market Drivers:

Rise in the population leads to the increase in the household equipment

R & D in the bio based flexible foam

Helps in automobiles and packaging due to its light weight

The study objectives are:

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume.

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market.

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth.

A neutral perspective on market performance.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

