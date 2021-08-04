Food Testing Kits Market Perspective: Top Players & Revenue To Significant Growth By 2024

Global Food Testing Kits Industry 2018 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global Food Testing Kits Market is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2025, from USD 1.69 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Food Testing Kits Market, By Target Tested (Pathogens, Meat Species, GMOS, Allergens, Mycotoxins, Pesticides), By Technology (PCR-Based, Immunoassay-Based, Enzyme Substrate-Based), By Sample (Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Dairy Products, Cereals, Grains, Pulses, Nuts, Seeds, Spices, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Food Testing Kits Market

Food and beverage testing kits evaluate the quality and integrity of solid and liquid food samples. Food safety is a key topic of concern among consumers and the upcoming food safety starts with testing in the laboratory or on the field. Food testing kits comprise the testing and detection of pathogens, meat species, GMOs, allergen, mycotoxin, and others. Food test kits can make food testing more effective and efficient. Elisa is a powerful detection technique used in the qualitatively or quantitatively analysis of the bacteria, parasites, chemicals, drug residual and other food impurities. There are various applications of food testing analysers in food chemistry analysis, such as moisture, fat, protein, pH, salt, minerals, sugar, contaminants, and more. Food microbiology analysis, such as lactobacillus, salmonella, pseudomonas, listeria, E. coli, staphylococcus aureus, yeast, mold, and more. Food nutrition analysis food allergen analysis, such as peanut, egg, soy, and other allergens. Natural food toxin analysis, such as histamine and fumosin. Food shelf-life studies, food quality control determination such as GMO analysis, wheat adulteration, etc. There are some common bacteria that can be prime reason for foodborne illnesses which include E.coli, salmonella and listeria. According to the Centers for Disease Control, each year, one in six Americans gets sick by consuming contaminated foods or beverages, that is 48 million people out of whom 128,000 gets hospitalized.

Top Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory ( FH&HL )

FoodChain ID Testing

Intertek

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Mérieux NutriSciences

Neogen Corporation

QIAGEN

Romer Labs

AsureQuality

3M

Bio-Rad Laboratories

bioMérieux

PerkinElmer, Inc.

EnviroLogix

Bureau Veritas

Ifp Institut Für Produktqualität GmbH

MilliporeSigma

among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand for faster and reliable test results.

Growing preferences for onsite testing.

Growing competition leading to increased R&D activities.

Globalization of food trade.

Implementation of stringent food safety regulations in developed countries.

Growing number of foodborne illnesses.

Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries.

Lack of harmonization of food safety regulations.

Market Segmentations:

Global Food Testing Kits Market is segmented on the basis of

Target Tested

Technology

Sample

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the Basis of Target Tested, the global food testing kits market is segmented into pathogens, meat pecies, GMOs, allergens, mycotoxins and others. Others segment include pesticides and other residues in food.

On the basis of Technology, the global food testing kits market is classified into PCR-based, immunoassay-based and enzyme substrate-based.

On the basis of Sample, the global food testing kits market is segmented into meat, poultry, and seafood, dairy products, packaged food, fruits & vegetables, Cereals, grains, and pulses, Nuts, seeds, and spices and others. Others segment include dietary supplements and food additives.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Food Testing Kits Market

The global food testing kits market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of food testing kits for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

