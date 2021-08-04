Fuel Additive Market 2025 – Newmarket, BASF SE, Innospec, Infineum International Limited, Albemarle Corporation, Baker Hughes Incorporated, LANXESS, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, Evonik Industries AG

Global Fuel Additive Market was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2017 and growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing fuel demand among consumers

Growing awareness among users regarding the benefits of fuel additives

Rise in demand of high fuel efficiency

Increasing regulations stringent and emission standards adopted by various countries

Economic restraints and reduction of oil drain in developed nations are the major restraints

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in the market are –

Town of Newmarket,

BASF SE,

Innospec,

Infineum International Limited,

Albemarle Corporation,

Baker Hughes Incorporated,

LANXESS,

Chevron Oronite Company LLC,

The Lubrizol Corporation,

Evonik Industries AG,

Legal Notice –

Eurenco,

Clariant among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global fuel additive market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fuel additive market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Fuel Additive Market

The Fuel Additive Market is Segmented based on:-

Type,

Region,

End User Applications and



Based on Type the market is classified into:-

Deposit Control Additives,

Cetane Improvers,

Antioxidants,

Corrosion Inhibitors,

Lubricity Improvers,

Dyes And Markers,

Cold Flow Improvers,

Stability Improvers,

Octane Improvers,

Anti-Icing Fuel Additives and other fuel additives.

Based on Application the market is classified into:-

Diesel Fuel additives,

Gasoline Fuel Additives,

Aviation Fuel Additives and other

Application Fuel Additives.

On the Basis of End User applications the market is classified into:-

Gasoline,

Diesel and others (aviation fuel, marine fuel, and heating oil).

Based on Geography the global fuel additive market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely:-

North America &

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa.

