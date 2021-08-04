Global 3D Printing In Automotive Market 2019 Swot Analysis, Segmentation, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

3D Printing In Automotive – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — 3D Printing In Automotive Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “3D Printing In Automotive – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is the process of producing three dimensional objects from a digital file using a printing machine. This process involves laying down successive layers of material until the entire object is built. 3D printing is being adopted across industries such as automotive, defense, and aerospace.

The primary application of 3D printers in automotive is for prototyping and tooling. Using 3D printing for prototyping reduce the turnaround time for making a prototype. Previously, manufacturers would outsource the prototyping process, which results in additional costs and increased their turnaround time. OEMs can now print a prototype overnight and at one fourth of the cost using 3D printing. Polymers are the most preferred 3D print materials because of their flexibility and strength. Metals are expected to be adopted as 3D print material in the future, as components that need to withstand high temperature and pressure can be manufactured using 3D printers with metals as print material. However, 3DP cannot be used for mass manufacturing, owing to the size constraint, and a 3D printer will not be able to print more than one object at a time

The global 3D Printing In Automotive market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 3D Printing In Automotive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Printing In Automotive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3D Systems

Autodesk

Arcam AB

Stratasys

Voxeljet

Exone

Hoganas

Optomec

Local Motors

Ponoko

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3724080-global-3d-printing-in-automotive-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stereolithography (SLA)

Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Fused Disposition Modeling (FDM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Three Dimensional Inkjet printing (3IDP)

Segment by Application

Prototyping and Tooling

R&D and Innovation

Manufacturing Complex Products

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3724080-global-3d-printing-in-automotive-market-research-report-2019

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 3D Printing In Automotive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Printing In Automotive

1.2 3D Printing In Automotive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 3D Printing In Automotive Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Stereolithography (SLA)

1.2.3 Laser Sintering

1.2.4 Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

1.2.5 Fused Disposition Modeling (FDM)

1.2.6 Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

1.2.7 Three Dimensional Inkjet printing (3IDP)

1.3 3D Printing In Automotive Segment by Application

1.3.1 3D Printing In Automotive Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Prototyping and Tooling

1.3.3 R&D and Innovation

1.3.4 Manufacturing Complex Products

1.3 Global 3D Printing In Automotive Market by Region

1.3.1 Global 3D Printing In Automotive Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global 3D Printing In Automotive Market Size

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing In Automotive Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global 3D Printing In Automotive Production (2014-2025)

2 Global 3D Printing In Automotive Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 3D Printing In Automotive Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global 3D Printing In Automotive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global 3D Printing In Automotive Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers 3D Printing In Automotive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 3D Printing In Automotive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 3D Printing In Automotive Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 3D Printing In Automotive Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 3D Printing In Automotive Business

7.1 3D Systems

7.1.1 3D Systems 3D Printing In Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 3D Printing In Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3D Systems 3D Printing In Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Autodesk

7.2.1 Autodesk 3D Printing In Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 3D Printing In Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Autodesk 3D Printing In Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Arcam AB

7.3.1 Arcam AB 3D Printing In Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 3D Printing In Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Arcam AB 3D Printing In Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Stratasys

7.4.1 Stratasys 3D Printing In Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 3D Printing In Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Stratasys 3D Printing In Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Voxeljet

7.5.1 Voxeljet 3D Printing In Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 3D Printing In Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Voxeljet 3D Printing In Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Exone

7.6.1 Exone 3D Printing In Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 3D Printing In Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Exone 3D Printing In Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hoganas

Continued…..