Global Arthroscopy Devices Market Future Growth, Business growth and Detailed market Insights on Upcoming Trends

Arthroscopy Devices market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Our comprehensive market outlook is expected to support several clients and businesses to make better market decisions and align their market Business strategies with the changing market dynamics with major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Etc. The reports main objective is to show how the Arthroscopy Devices market is increasing in the forecast period, by providing with a keen understanding of the market’s status on the recent developments, product launches, financial health of the organization, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the key market players and brands that are dominating the market by showing all the company profiles.

Global Arthroscopy Devices Market is expected to reach USD 14,957.97 million by 2024 from USD 7,886.20 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.4% forecast to 2024.

Top Competitors of Market

Depuy Synthes (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.),

Stryker,

Conmed Corporation and Zimmer Biomet

Arthrex, Inc.,

Medtronic,

Wright Medical Group N.V.,

Biotek (Chetan Meditech Pvt. Ltd.),

GPC Medical Ltd,

Vimex SP.

Richard Wolf Gmbh,

Karl Storz SE & CO.

Market Segmentation

Based on product type

Arthroscopes,

arthroscopy fluid management systems,

arthroscopy visualization systems,

arthroscopy implants,

arthroscopy shavers,

arthroscopy RF ablation systems and

arthroscopy RF wands

The arthroscopy devices market is dominated by arthroscopes implants with 36.1% market share in 2016, growing with the CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period. Arthroscopy implants are further segmented into shoulder repair implants, hip repair implants, knee repair implants and others repair implants.

Shoulder repair implants are further sub segmented into suture anchors and knotless anchors. Hip repair implants are further sub segmented into suture anchors and knotless anchors. Knee repair implants is further sub segmented into suture anchors, knotless anchors and interference anchors.

On the basis of procedure type

knee arthroscopy procedure,

shoulder arthroscopy procedure,

hip arthroscopy procedure

In 2017, the knee arthroscopy procedure segment is expected to dominate the market with 52.9% market share

On the basis of end users

hospitals,

ambulatory surgical centers,

orthopedic clinics and

community hospitals

Among these, in 2017 hospital segment dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2024.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions,

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America and

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Overview

Executive Summery

Premium Insights

GLOBAL Arthroscopy devices MARKET, BY Product type

GLOBAL Arthroscopy devices MARKET, BY Procedure type

GLOBAL Arthroscopy devices MARKET, BY End-user

GLOBAL Arthroscopy Devices Market, By Geography

Global Arthroscopy Devices Market, COMPANY landscape

Company Profile

Competitive Analysis

Some of the major factors driving the market for global Arthroscopy devices market are increase in geriatric and ageing population, increase in joint replacement surgery, increase demand for minimal invasive procedures and rise in sports related injuries. These factors demand the Arthroscopy devices system which boosts the market growth.

DRIVERS: GLOBAL ARTHROSCOPY DEVICES MARKET

INCREASE IN GERIATRIC AND AGEING POPULATION

The rise in the geriatric population across the globe is a major factor driving the growth of arthroscopy. According to United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) the population with age above 60 years comprises more than the 12.3% of global population and is expected to rise up to 20.0% of the global population by 2050. Due to growing geriatric population, the cases of acute and chronic diseases such as obesity, arthritis and others are rising. Older population is more prone to diseases such as infections, cardio metabolic risks, joint related issues and cancer leading to more number of surgeries, driving the growth of the arthroscopy devices market. of the number of surgical procedures vary across regions, ranging from 3383 operations per 100,000 in central Latin America to 6495 operations per 100,000 in western sub-Saharan Africa.

INCREASE IN JOINT REPLACEMENT SURGERY

The increase in joint replacement surgery across the globe will drive the arthroscopy market. For instance, According to Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), around 113,000 knee and hip surgeries are performed in Canada annually. The number of hip replacements surgery increased by 20.0% and number of knee replacement surgery increased by 20.3% from 2009 to 2015 in the country. Furthermore, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in U.S. 54.4 million adults were diagnosed with arthritis between 2013 and 2015 and the number is expected to reach 78.4 million by 2040.

