Global Artificial Leather Products Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

Artificial leather is a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-like finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable.

The global Artificial Leather Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Artificial Leather Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Leather Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mayur

ATS

Sempurnaindah Multinusantara

Decorative Plastic

Wellmark

VinyRoyal Plasticoates (VPPL)

Veekay Group

Duksung

LEO VINYLS

Prabhat Industries

NAN YA PLASTICS

Zoncen Chemical

Dongtai Leather

Double Elephant

Wise Star

Jiangsu Guoxin

Xiefu Group

YongDali

Fuyi Plastic

Polytech Group

Huahong

Yong-Yuan Feng

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Calender Leather

Rotary Screen Coating Artificial Leather

Segment by Application

Shoes

Bags Used

Flooring Materials

Other

Table of Contents

1 Artificial Leather Products Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Leather Products

1.2 Artificial Leather Products Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Leather Products Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Calender Leather

1.2.3 Rotary Screen Coating Artificial Leather

1.3 Artificial Leather Products Segment by Application

1.3.1 Artificial Leather Products Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Shoes

1.3.3 Bags Used

1.3.4 Flooring Materials

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Artificial Leather Products Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Artificial Leather Products Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Artificial Leather Products Market Size

1.4.1 Global Artificial Leather Products Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Artificial Leather Products Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Artificial Leather Products Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Artificial Leather Products Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Artificial Leather Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Artificial Leather Products Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Artificial Leather Products Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Artificial Leather Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Leather Products Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Artificial Leather Products Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Artificial Leather Products Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Artificial Leather Products Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Artificial Leather Products Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Artificial Leather Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Artificial Leather Products Production

3.4.1 North America Artificial Leather Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Artificial Leather Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Artificial Leather Products Production

3.5.1 Europe Artificial Leather Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Artificial Leather Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Artificial Leather Products Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Artificial Leather Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Artificial Leather Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Artificial Leather Products Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Artificial Leather Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Artificial Leather Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Artificial Leather Products Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Artificial Leather Products Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Artificial Leather Products Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Artificial Leather Products Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Artificial Leather Products Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Artificial Leather Products Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Artificial Leather Products Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Artificial Leather Products Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Artificial Leather Products Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Artificial Leather Products Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Artificial Leather Products Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Artificial Leather Products Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Artificial Leather Products Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Artificial Leather Products Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

