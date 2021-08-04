Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Comprehensive Analysis 2024 by Top Key Sarstedt AG & Co, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Kabe Labortechnik GmbH, Terumo Medical Corporation
Competitive Analysis: Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market
The global capillary blood collection market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of capillary blood collection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
The forecast period is hitting the ceiling for the Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market and the Capillary Blood Collection Devices industry as well.
Capillary blood draw technique is most often used in case of pediatric patients as it is difficult to draw venous and arterial blood from infants. Capillary blood draw is preferred in many ICU settings as patients lose large amount of blood during surgeries. Other blood drawing techniques are more invasive and might result in delays in the healing process or pose a risk of contamination. Ease of usage and effectiveness is another factor facilitating the use of these devices for home care diagnosis and testing, typically in case of diabetics.
The market drivers for capillary blood collection devices are, growth in demand for blood collection and testing, increase in demand for improved blood collection and sampling, and growing preference for disposable product, rise in screening and diagnostics etc. The market restraints are risks associated with contamination, falling costs of products, pressure on prices, low quality products from unknown location etc.
The Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices market is accounted for USD 7.84 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Key Manufacturers of Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market
- Radiometer Medical ApS, Sarstedt AG & Co
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- Medtronic
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Kabe Labortechnik GmbH
- Terumo Medical Corporation
- Scrip Products Corporation
- Greiner Group
- Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market
- To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.
- Market estimates of all the key segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets throughout the forecast period
- The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels
Major Market Drivers and Restraints
- Increasing geriatric population
- Growth in demand for safe blood collection technologies
- Increase in demand for improved blood sampling techniques
- Increase in preference towards disposable products for laboratory
- Risks associated with the capillary blood collection technique
This report consists of below pages:
- No of pages: 350 • No of Figures: 60 • No of Tables: 220
Report Segmentation
Based on Material:
- Plastic
- Glass
- Stainless Steel
- Ceramic
Based on Devices:
- Lancets,
- Micro-Container Tubes
- Micro-Hematocrit Tubes
- Warming Devices
On the basis of end-user:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Care center
- Blood Donation Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
Based on geography:
- Global
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- South America
