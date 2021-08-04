Global FPSO Industry Outlook Investment Strategy, Outlook and Product Development Till 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Q1 2019 Global FPSO Industry Outlook – Australia Leads FPSO Deployments in Asia-Pacific” to its huge collection of research reports.

Q1 2019 Global FPSO Industry Outlook – Australia Leads FPSO Deployments in Asia-Pacific

Summary

A total of 67 FPSOs are expected to start operations by 2025. South America will continue to dominate the global FPSO industry with planned deployment of 30 FPSOs, followed by Africa and Europe with 14 and six FPSOs, respectively by 2025. Among countries, Brazil continues to lead in terms of deployment of planned and announced FPSOs, followed by Australia and Angola. Among global operators, Petrobras, Modec Inc and Premier Oil Plc are expected to be the key operators for deployment of planned FPSOs by 2025.

Scope

– Count of FPSOs that were brought online from 2012 to 2019 by key regions globally

– Outlook of FPSOs that would be brought online by 2025 by key countries and operators

– Details of major planned FPSOs globally up to 2025

– Recent developments, tenders and contracts of FPSOs by key regions, wherever available.

1 Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Q1 2019 Global FPSO Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. Project Announcements

2.3. Project Cancellations

2.4. Postponed Projects

2.5. Stalled Projects

3. Global Planned and Announced FPSOs

3.1. Global Count of FPSOs Brought Online by Region

3.2. Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Countries

3.3. Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Operators

3.4. Africa FPSO Industry

3.4.1. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Africa by Country

3.4.2. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Africa by Operator

3.4.3. Recent Developments in the African FPSO Industry

3.4.4. Tenders and Contracts

3.5. Asia FPSO Industry

3.5.1. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Asia by Country

3.5.2. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Asia by Operator

3.5.3. Recent Developments in the Asian FPSO Industry

3.5.4. Tenders and Contracts

3.6. Europe FPSO Industry

3.6.1. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Europe by Country

3.6.2. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Europe by Operator

3.6.3. Recent Developments in the European FPSO Industry

3.6.4. Tenders and Contracts

3.7. Middle East FPSO Industry

3.7.1. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in the Middle East by Country

3.7.2. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in the Middle East by Operator

3.7.3. Recent Developments in the Middle Eastern FPSO Industry

3.7.4. Tenders and Contracts

3.8. North America FPSO Industry

3.8.1. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in North America by Country

3.8.2. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in North America by Operator

3.8.3. Recent Developments in the North American FPSO Industry

3.8.4. Tenders and Contracts

Continue………

