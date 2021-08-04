Global Health Tourism Market Future Growth, Business growth and Detailed market Insights on Upcoming Trends

Health Tourism market report delivers a detailed study with present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify the future investment and business plans of the market. The report contains complete analysis regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and provides an in-depth survey of top key vendors. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. The report includes key business strategies for a successful business development plan and it also throws light on key factors which have a strong influence on Health Tourism market development trends with Porter’s Five Forces model Analysis.

The global health/medical tourism market was valued at USD 64,000.0 million in 2017, and is registering a CAGR of 15.4% by the end of 2025.

Growing geriatric population and spiraling demand for low cost medical procedures with high-quality service are some of the key trends stimulating market growth. Health tourism can be characterized as movement crosswise over universal fringes with the reason for benefiting medicinal treatment of some shape, which could conceivably be accessible in the explorers’ nation of origin. This treatment may incorporate a wide exhibit of therapeutic administrations; be that as it may, the most as often as possible benefited administrations incorporate malignancy treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological ailment treatment, elective medical procedure, ripeness treatment, and others.

Key Player: Global Health/Medical tourism Market

Fortis Healthcare, Seoul National University Hospital, UZ Leuven, Prince Court Medical Centre, Barbados Fertility Centre, Apollo Hospitals, KPJ Healthcare Bhd, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Apollo Hospitals, KPJ Healthcare Bhd, SAMITIVEJ PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, Gleneagles Hospital, Singapore, Min-Sheng General Hospital, Raffles Medical Group, Clemenceau Medical Center, Bangkok Hospital, Wooridul Spine Hospital, Anadolu Medical Center, Asklepios, Mount Elizabeth Hospitals, Singapore and others.

North America accounted for the highest market share due to recent joint commission international (JCI) accreditations to hospitals (JCI accreditation is considered the gold standard in global health care), which makes it a preferred choice for medical tourists. Moreover, advanced specialized treatments for cancer, neurological, and cardiovascular ailments also contributes toward the market growth. Asia-Pacific possesses the highest market potential due to the availability of good quality care at a cost less than 70% of the cost of services in North America In addition, significant investments by government to improve healthcare infrastructure also contributes toward the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation: Global Health/Medical tourism Market

By type of treatment

cardiovascular treatment,

orthopedic treatment,

dental treatment fertility treatment,

cosmetic treatment,

neurological treatment,

cancer treatment

On the basis of geography,

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Health/Medical tourism Market

Developments In Technology

Rising Geriatric Population

High Treatment Costs

Emerging Countries

Competitive Analysis: Global Health/Medical tourism Market

The global health tourism market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of health tourism market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

