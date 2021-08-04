Global Ink & Toner Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Ink & Toner Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Ink & Toner Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Ink & Toner Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Printing ink is colored glue stick, make of dye, binders and the additives, used for clothing and paper printing, and can be dried on the object to be printed.

In 2015, global Ink & Toner total production reached 3212 K Tonnes, 16.08% more than that in 2011. USA and Japan were the major production regions, which accounted for 32% and 20% respectively. Survey results showed that the DIC was the leader ink manufacture, which accounted for 18% production market share in 2015; the HP was the leader toner manufacture, which accounted for 35% production market share in 2015

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3.60% of average growth rate. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced printing technology and rapid development of economy. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of ink&toner consumption.

In terms of printing technologies, the printing industry remains largely dye ink and pigment ink, survey results showed that 76% of the ink market is dye ink, 24% is pigment ink. What is more, the printing industry remains largely conventional toner and chemically prepared toner, the results showed that 84% of the ink market is chemically prepared toner, 16% is conventional toner.

Finally, we tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Ink & Toner market size will increase to 36700 Million US$ by 2025, from 26800 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ink & Toner.

This report researches the worldwide Ink & Toner market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Ink & Toner breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

HP

Brother

Canon

Epson

Lexmark

Samsung

DIC

Flint Group

Ink & Toner Breakdown Data by Type

Dye ink

Pigment ink

Ink & Toner Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging

Publication and commercial printing

Others(Including decorative printing, etc)

Ink & Toner Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Ink & Toner Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Ink & Toner Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ink & Toner Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ink & Toner Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Dye ink

1.4.3 Pigment ink

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ink & Toner Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Publication and commercial printing

1.5.4 Others(Including decorative printing, etc)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ink & Toner Production

2.1.1 Global Ink & Toner Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Ink & Toner Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Ink & Toner Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Ink & Toner Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Ink & Toner Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Ink & Toner Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

…..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 HP

8.1.1 HP Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ink & Toner

8.1.4 Ink & Toner Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Brother

8.2.1 Brother Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ink & Toner

8.2.4 Ink & Toner Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Canon

8.3.1 Canon Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ink & Toner

8.3.4 Ink & Toner Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Epson

8.4.1 Epson Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ink & Toner

8.4.4 Ink & Toner Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Lexmark

8.5.1 Lexmark Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ink & Toner

8.5.4 Ink & Toner Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Samsung

8.6.1 Samsung Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ink & Toner

8.6.4 Ink & Toner Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 DIC

8.7.1 DIC Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ink & Toner

8.7.4 Ink & Toner Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Flint Group

8.8.1 Flint Group Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ink & Toner

8.8.4 Ink & Toner Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

