Global Large Format Display (LFD) Market Innovations, Business Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Future Growth & Forecast

The Global Large Format Display (LFD) Market accounted to USD 9.2 billion and growing at a CAGR of 7.0% forecast to 2024.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Increasing demand for power-efficient LFDs

Increased usedigital signage

Increased digital Advertisement

Increasing innovation in Direct-View Fine-Pixel Led displays

Availability of highly bright HD LFDs offering better stability, flexibility, sustainability, and environment resistance

Alternatives such as projectors and screenless displays

Key Stakeholders

Large Format Display (LFD) Manufacturers

Large Format Display (LFD) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Large Format Display (LFD) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Key Technology Developments in Global Large Format Display Market

Introduction of interactive (touchscreen) large format displays:

Introduction of laser phosphor displays

CCFL to be replaced by LED Backlit Technology

Simultaneous remote control of multiple large format displays

Ambient light sensors in large format displays

Augmented viewing technology with both portrait and landscape modes

KEY POINTS

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

The 360-degree Large Format Display (LFD) overview based on a global and regional level

Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level

Production Analysis – Production of the Large Format Display (LFD) is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Large Format Display (LFD) Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Large Format Display (LFD) Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption –In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Large Format Display (LFD) This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors –In this section, various Large Format Display (LFD) industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Large Format Display (LFD)

Leading players of Large Format Display (LFD) Market

Samsung Electronics,

Planar Systems,

Christie Digital Systems,

ViewSonic US,

AUO,

BenQ Corporation,

LG Display,

NEC Corporation,

Sharp Electronics Corporation USA,

Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.,

Barco,

ViewSonic Asia Pacific,

BenQ North America,

Sony,

E INK HOLDINGS INC.,

Unilumin Group,

Unilumin USA,

TPV,

E Ink Corporation,

BenQ America Corp.,

BenQ Asia Pacific Corporation,

BenQ Europe,

ViewSonic Europe,

Deepsky Corporation Limited,

eyevis,

VTRON Technologies Ltd and others.

Major Key Points in TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Overview

Drivers

Restraints

OPPORTUNITIES

CHALLENGES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

premium insights

Global large format display (LFD) market Market, by Geography …Continued

Market Segmentation

On the basis of application the large format display (LFD) market is segmented into

Indoor

Outdoor

The indoor market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of geography, large format display (LFD) marketreport covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

On the basis of display type the large format display (LFD) market is segmented into

Video Wall

Standalone

The standalone market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of technology the large format display (LFD) market is segmented into

LED-Backlit LCD,

Direct-View LED,

OLED,

E-Paper

The OLED market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of end-user the large format display (LFD) market is segmented into

Commercial,

Infrastructural,

Institutional,

Industrial

The commercial market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

