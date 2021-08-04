Global Medical Gases & Equipment Market | Maturing Key players – Air Liquide, Linde Group, Airgas Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Praxair, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.), Atlas Copco AB

Global Medical Gases & Equipment Market, By Product (Medical Gases, Medical Gas Equipment), By Application (Therapeutic Applications, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic Applications, Other Applications), By End Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, Emergency Service Providers)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

The Global Medical Gases & Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 26.8 billion by 2025, from USD 14.4 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Industry Players Analysis:

Air Liquide, Linde Group, Airgas Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Praxair, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.), Atlas Copco AB, GCE Holding AB, Messer Group GmbH, Tecnocryo SPA, Chemogas, Arthur Friedrichs Kältemittel GMBH, NMS GMBH, Gasecenter Nord GMBH & CO. KG, SOL SPA., Medical Gas Solutions Inc., Allied Healthcare, Ohio Medical, Powerex, Inc., Amico Group, Gentec Corporation and BeaconMedaes.

Segmentation:

The Medical Gases & Equipment Market is segmented based on the product, application, end use and geographical segments.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into medical gases and medical gas equipment. The medical gases are further segmented into pure medical gases by type, pure medical gases by form and medical gas mixtures. The medical gas equipment is segmented into equipment accessories, cryogenic products (freezers), oxygen concentrators and gas delivery systems

Based on Application, the market is segmented into therapeutic applications, pharmaceutical manufacturing & research, diagnostic applications and other applications. The therapeutic applications are further segmented into respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, anaesthesia, cryosurgery and other therapeutic applications. The pharmaceutical manufacturing & research is segmented into drug discovery, pharmaceutical manufacturing, process development and quality control. The diagnostic applications are segmented into medical imaging and general laboratory use

Based on End use, the market is segmented into hospitals, home healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions and emergency service providers.

Based on Geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

The growth of this market is owing to new regulations such as “meaningful use” requirements, the implementation of ACO’s and some other recent changes in the federal healthcare regulations such as medicare and Medicaid incentive and penalty plans are driving change in this market. One of such change is meaningful requirement for documenting blood pressure in EMR will increase from 50% to 80% on all patients. Also the need to accurately store and analyze data for improved healthcare quality is affectively driving the growth of this market. Also now HDO resources needs to maintain customized interfaces and maintain manual data feeds from devices. Some other drivers in this market is remote patient monitoring, transition of point of care devices from hospitals to home healthcare and the growth of telehealth and telemedicine market among others.

However the market is expected to face some major challenges which need to be addressed on priority such as lack of standard interfaces, lack of integration of HIS by medical manufacturers among many others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, the FDA published new guidance for industry draft document. It is intended to help manufacturers of medical gases with detailed recommendations on how to introduce and implement GMP regulations.

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Gases & Equipment Market

The Medical Gases & Equipment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical gases & equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Medical Gases & Equipment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

