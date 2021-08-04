Global Metakaolin Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Metakaolin Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Metakaolin Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Metakaolin Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Metakaolin is a dehydroxylated form of the clay mineral kaolinite. Metakaolin is available in many different varieties and qualities. The purity will define the binding capacity for free lime. Some of them also provide special reactivity.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce metakaolin product, mainly concentrating in USA and Europe. The main market players are BASF, Imerys, I-Minerals, SCR-Sibelco, Thiele Kaolin, etc. The production of metakaolin increased from 219 K MT in 2011 to 268 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 4.47%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Metakaolin differs from other supplementary cementitious materials like fly ash, slag or silica fume, in that it is a not a by-product of an industrial process; it is manufactured for specific purpose under controlled conditions. It can be widely used in ceramics, construction, refractories, foundry, frits, fiberglass, glass wool, ceramic fiber, adhesives, plastics, rubber, etc. Survey results showed that infrastructure works is the major consumption of metakaolin with the market share of 49.62% in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more metakaolin. So, metakaolin has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for metakaolin is kaolin. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of metakaolin industry.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Metakaolin market size will increase to 170 Million US$ by 2025, from 110 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metakaolin.

This report researches the worldwide Metakaolin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Metakaolin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Imerys

I-Minerals

SCR-Sibelco

Thiele Kaolin

Burgess

Poraver

Advanced Cement Technologies

KERAMOST

Arciresa

Metacaulim

Yukun Minine

MMK

Jinyu Kaolin Chemical

Jinyang Kaolin

Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3757549-global-metakaolin-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Metakaolin Breakdown Data by Type

＜2μm

2~10μm

10~20μm

＞20μm

Metakaolin Breakdown Data by Application

Infrastructure Works

Commercial, Industrial and Residential Buildings

Artifacts

Other

Metakaolin Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Metakaolin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3757549-global-metakaolin-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Metakaolin Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metakaolin Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Metakaolin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 ＜2μm

1.4.3 2~10μm

1.4.4 10~20μm

1.4.5 ＞20μm

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metakaolin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Infrastructure Works

1.5.3 Commercial, Industrial and Residential Buildings

1.5.4 Artifacts

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Metakaolin Production

2.1.1 Global Metakaolin Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Metakaolin Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Metakaolin Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Metakaolin Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Metakaolin Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Metakaolin Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

…..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metakaolin

8.1.4 Metakaolin Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Imerys

8.2.1 Imerys Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metakaolin

8.2.4 Metakaolin Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 I-Minerals

8.3.1 I-Minerals Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metakaolin

8.3.4 Metakaolin Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 SCR-Sibelco

8.4.1 SCR-Sibelco Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metakaolin

8.4.4 Metakaolin Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Thiele Kaolin

8.5.1 Thiele Kaolin Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metakaolin

8.5.4 Metakaolin Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Burgess

8.6.1 Burgess Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metakaolin

8.6.4 Metakaolin Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Poraver

8.7.1 Poraver Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metakaolin

8.7.4 Metakaolin Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Advanced Cement Technologies

8.8.1 Advanced Cement Technologies Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metakaolin

8.8.4 Metakaolin Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 KERAMOST

8.9.1 KERAMOST Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metakaolin

8.9.4 Metakaolin Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Arciresa

8.10.1 Arciresa Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metakaolin

8.10.4 Metakaolin Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Metacaulim

8.12 Yukun Minine

8.13 MMK

8.14 Jinyu Kaolin Chemical

8.15 Jinyang Kaolin

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3757549

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)