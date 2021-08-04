Global Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment Market to Set Phenomenal Growth in Key Regions by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Fatty liver disease refers to the accumulation of fat (triglycerides,) in the liver. The liver cell contains fats, but the accumulation of excess fat can be a cause of concern and can lead to liver inflammation known as steatohepatitis. The fatty liver can be caused by alcohol as well as can be non-alcohol. Steatohepatitis can cause liver cirrhosis (fibrosis, scarring, and hardening of the liver). The cause of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is unknown. The nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is one of the most common diseases in the United States. The prevalence of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is rising due to rise in prevalence of diabetes and obesity.

According to National Health and Nutrition Examination survey, about 20-30% of the general population in the western world suffer from nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The common symptoms include fatigue, weakness, weight loss and others. The diagnosis of NAFLD requires the combination of different tests such as blood test, ultrasound, CT scan, MRI scan, and liver biopsy. The two types of Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) includes simple fatty liver and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). The simple fatty liver is a type of nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL), in which fat is deposited, but no inflammation or liver damage is observed. NASH is the inflammation of the liver due to excess fat deposit and can lead to liver damage and disease.

North America is estimated to lead the global nonalcoholic fatty liver disease treatment market due to increase in prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in United States. Large number of manufacturers exist in the market, with large number of customer base. Asia Pacific market is also projected to experience high growth in the near future owing to factors such as, increase in healthcare expenditure, rising standard of living, lifestyle changes- attributed to better healthcare and awareness of the cost-effective treatment process with government grants and funding for acceleration in research and development activities.

In 2018, the global Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

