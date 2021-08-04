Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG): Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

OCTG is a set of equipment used in the drilling and extraction of on-shore and off-shore oil and gas. OCTG consists of drilling pipes, casing pipes, tubing pipes, and other line pipes used in the production and transportation of oil from wells to refineries. Casing pipes are placed at a wellhead to extract oil during the drilling process. Tubing pipes are inserted in the well after the completion of the drilling process and are used to transport oil and gas from wellbore to the surface. The diameter of a wellbore pipe decreases as it reaches the oil beds.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) comprises of a wide range of steel tubular products that are used in Oil and Gas exploration and production and in particular drilling. They can be Seamless and Welded Pipes (Electric Resistance Welding (EWR) and come in various sizes and length. The process of manufacturing of seamless and welded pipes and tubes is different with the seamless pipes designed to bear much higher stress. OCTG generally includes three categories of products – drill pipe, casing, and tubing.

The global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vallourec

Tenaris

TMK Group

U. S. Steel Tubular Products

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp

JFE

TPCO

ArcelorMittal

Chelyabinsk Pipe

Evraz

HUSTEEL

SANDVIK

Energex Tube (JMC)

Northwest Pipe

SB international

Continental Alloys & Services

BOHAI STEEL

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3798814-global-oil-country-tabular-goods-octg-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

API Standard OCTG

Non-API Standard OCTG

Segment by Application

Oil Field

Gas Field

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3798814-global-oil-country-tabular-goods-octg-market-research-report-2019

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG)

1.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 API Standard OCTG

1.2.3 Non-API Standard OCTG

1.3 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil Field

1.3.3 Gas Field

1.4 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Business

7.1 Vallourec

7.1.1 Vallourec Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Vallourec Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Tenaris

7.2.1 Tenaris Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Tenaris Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 TMK Group

7.3.1 TMK Group Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 TMK Group Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 U. S. Steel Tubular Products

7.4.1 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp

7.5.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 JFE

7.6.1 JFE Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 JFE Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 TPCO

7.7.1 TPCO Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 TPCO Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ArcelorMittal

7.8.1 ArcelorMittal Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ArcelorMittal Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Chelyabinsk Pipe

7.9.1 Chelyabinsk Pipe Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Chelyabinsk Pipe Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Evraz

7.10.1 Evraz Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Evraz Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 HUSTEEL

7.12 SANDVIK

7.13 Energex Tube (JMC)

7.14 Northwest Pipe

7.15 SB international

7.16 Continental Alloys & Services

7.17 BOHAI STEEL

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3798814

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)