Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) is a category of software that provides a platform and applications created by middleware developers, designed to integrate multiple unconnected security applications and devices and control them through one comprehensive user interface. Beyond the time-saving and efficiency benefits of automation, PSIM enables modern business processes that are essential to any modern security department. For organizations, this includes regular reports, incident logs, continuous process improvement initiatives, training drills, system healthcare checks, and much more.

The increased use of PSIM to identify network issues is one of the major drivers of the market. PSIM solutions eliminate manual monitoring of IT infrastructure, enabling quick identification of flaws in the security system. This helps end-users save time and money.

USA has been the largest consumption market in the last decades. Now, USA has enjoyed about 42.91% market share and followed by Europe and China respectively with market share of 29 % and 12.6%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market will register a 21.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 3250 million by 2024, from USD 990 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) business.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

PSIM+

PSIM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Critical Infrastructure

Commercial

First Responders

Military

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Tyco international

Intergraph

Genetec

Axxon Soft

Vidsys

CNL

PRYSM Software

Quantum Secure

Verint Systems

ela-soft GmbH

Advancis Software?Services GmbH

Intergrated Security Manufacturing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

