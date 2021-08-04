Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Professional Service Automation (PSA) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Professional Service Automation (PSA) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Professional Service Automation (PSA) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Professional services automation (PSA) is a software product designed to assist professionals, such as IT consultants, auditors, lawyers, and others, with resource management and project management for client projects. Core functions of PSA include automated time & billing, project management capabilities, invoice management, resource allocation, expense management, and others. It also offers powerful and consistent reports and dashboards, which provide management key information to make insightful decisions. It also offers benefits such as project effectiveness, improved customer satisfaction, reduced revenue leakage, improved forecasting capability, and others.

This report focuses on the global Professional Service Automation (PSA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional Service Automation (PSA) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft Corporation

Projector PSA, Inc.

NetSuite OpenAir

Oracle

Appirio

Changepoint Corporation

ConnectWise, Inc.

FinancialForce.com

Tenrox

Autotask Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Consulting Firms

Marketing & Communication

Technology Companies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Professional Service Automation (PSA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Professional Service Automation (PSA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

